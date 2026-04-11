Pregnant Aubrey Plaza Radiates Joy on Dog Walk in NYC, First Public Appearance With Partner Since Announcement

Actress Aubrey Plaza, star of Parks and Recreation, is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott. She was spotted enjoying a dog walk in New York City, displaying maternal bliss. This comes after the announcement of her pregnancy earlier in the week and after a difficult year for the actress.

Aubrey Plaza , the beloved actress known for her role in Parks and Recreation, has been spotted out and about in New York City, radiating maternal bliss as she prepares to welcome her first child. The 41-year-old star, whose representative confirmed her pregnancy with partner Christopher Abbott earlier this week, was seen on Saturday enjoying a dog walk.

She sported a comfortable, casual look, featuring a striped long-sleeved shirt and loose-fitting pants, highlighting her growing baby bump.<\/p>

During the outing, Plaza paused to chat with a friend outside a Tribeca store, visibly caressing her bump. The sighting comes after a period of personal upheaval for Plaza, who has found happiness again following the tragic loss of her former husband. She was seen carrying a shopping bag, suggesting a bit of retail therapy might have been in order.<\/p>

The news of her pregnancy, announced earlier this week, has brought a wave of joy for the actress and her partner, especially following an emotionally challenging year.This marks a significant chapter for Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, who first connected through their work in the 2020 film Black Bear and the Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. They later became romantically involved, with their relationship beginning in July 2025.<\/p>

This week, a source reported that the couple is anticipating the arrival of their child in the fall. This happy news arrives after a challenging period for Plaza, following the death of her estranged husband, screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, who took his own life in January 2025. Plaza's journey through grief has been open and honest, with the actress sharing her struggles and the ways she's found to cope.<\/p>

She shared in an interview with Amy Poehler, her Parks and Recreation co-star, that it is a daily struggle to cope with the loss. Despite the challenges, Plaza has found ways to move forward, drawing inspiration from her grandmother's life philosophy. She explained that she learned from a very young age that life is a party and no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward.<\/p>

This sentiment influenced her children's book, Luna And The Witch Throw A Halloween Party. The couple made their first public appearance since the baby announcement, attending the afterparty for the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman on Thursday, further solidifying their bond and shared happiness.<\/p>

The pregnancy announcement and subsequent sightings come after speculation sparked by Plaza's appearance at Paris Fashion Week last month. While at the event, she was seen with a fuller figure, leading many to believe that she was expecting. This new chapter of motherhood follows a year of profound loss and personal growth for Plaza.<\/p>

In an emotional interview, she described her grief as a 'giant ocean of awfulness,' likening it to a scene from the movie The Gorge, where characters navigate a perilous chasm. Despite the pain, Plaza has demonstrated incredible resilience and a dedication to moving forward. Her ability to find joy and happiness again after such a difficult time is a testament to her strength.<\/p>

Her experience underscores her ability to embrace life's challenges. As the actress prepares for motherhood, she has the support of her partner and is surrounded by loved ones, allowing her to move forward in the next chapter of her life. The arrival of her first child with Christopher Abbott will undoubtedly bring more joy and happiness to her and her loved ones.<\/p>

The actress is sure to continue to show strength and resilience in the face of all the life throws her way.<\/p>





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