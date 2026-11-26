New Mexico state prisons are on lockdown after Rebecca Taylor, a pregnant inmate, hijacked a transport van at a Whataburger in Albuquerque. Police are searching for Taylor and her cellmate.

Authorities in New Mexico have launched an extensive manhunt for Rebecca Taylor, a 26-year-old pregnant inmate who escaped custody by hijacking a prison transport vehicle. The incident occurred in Albuquerque on Wednesday morning when Taylor took control of the van while officers were distracted during a stop for food.

The Hijacking Incident Unfolds

The escape took place around 11:35 am on Wednesday near the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. Taylor and another inmate were being transported to a medical appointment when the escort vehicle pulled into a Whataburger restaurant in Albuquerque. As one of the officers stepped outside the vehicle, Taylor unbuckled her seat belt, climbed into the driver's seat, and sped away with the van. The second inmate immediately exited the moving vehicle before Taylor made her getaway.

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Police Locate Abandoned Van

New Mexico State Police tracked the stolen vehicle and located it at approximately 12:30 pm at 305 Crestview Drive SW in Albuquerque. The stolen van was found abandoned, and authorities began scouring the area for any traces of the fugitives. About two hours later, around 2:40 pm, a civilian discovered a transport cellphone belonging to the facility near Alamosa Park in southwest Albuquerque and surrendered it to the New Mexico State Police.

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Taylor's Criminal Background and Status

Rebecca Taylor is serving a six-year prison sentence for multiple theft and burglary offenses. Her criminal record includes felony charges involving the possession or transfer of stolen vehicles, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and nonresidential burglary. The New Mexico Corrections Department issued a statement noting that Taylor was last seen wearing a standard prison jumpsuit. Officials also highlighted that she has known connections to Houston, Texas, suggesting this location may be a potential destination for her escape.

Statewide Lockdown and Search Operations

In response to the high-risk escape, the New Mexico Corrections Department ordered a statewide lockdown of all state prisons until Thursday at 6:00 am. This measure has severely restricted inmate movement and suspended all visitor access at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility. The Albuquerque Police Department announced that multiple search teams are actively following leads and are systematically checking Greyhound buses, Amtrak trains, and other public transportation hubs. The situation remains active, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities urge the public to remain vigilant.