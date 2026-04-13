Pregnant Jennifer Meyer Shows Off Baby Bump in Los Angeles

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles, showing off her baby bump while shopping. She is expecting her first child with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi. This follows her previous marriage to Tobey Maguire.

Jennifer Meyer , the 48-year-old jewelry designer, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, showcasing her pregnancy. The expectant mother was seen shopping in the Abbot Kinney area on Monday, dressed casually in a cropped white T-shirt and patterned, wide-legged blue jeans, with a belt accentuating her baby bump . This marks her first child with her fiancé, 34-year-old Geoff Ogunlesi , an entertainment executive. The couple, who announced their engagement in 2024, made their red carpet debut in November 2023. Meyer’s pregnancy was revealed in December 2025 via social media, with a heartwarming post expressing anticipation for their baby girl. Ogunlesi's family has a prominent background; his father, Adebayo Ogunlesi, is a lawyer and investment banker, adding a layer of professional and financial distinction to the couple's lives. In a parallel to Aubrey Plaza, who has also recently started preparing for her upcoming baby and was seen checking out strollers, Meyer is also settling in and preparing for the arrival of her child. Meyer's life, prior to her relationship with Ogunlesi, included a marriage to actor Tobey Maguire in 2007. They separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage, with the divorce finalized in 2020. Together, they have two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16. Meyer's professional background is also notable. Her father, Ron Meyer, is the co-founder of CAA and a former executive at NBC, Universal's COO/President, indicating her upbringing in the influential circles of the entertainment industry.

Meyer’s social media presence provides a glimpse into her personal life and excitement for motherhood. On Sunday, she posted an Instagram photo wearing compression boots, highlighting her efforts to maintain comfort during pregnancy, boosting blood circulation and reduce soreness. She also shared intimate photos with Ogunlesi, including a snapshot of them in bed where he cradled her stomach, emphasizing their close relationship. Other images showcase her relaxed style, like a cropped blue T-shirt while resting on a couch. Her social media updates have been captioned with affectionate messages reflecting her anticipation and happiness. She is preparing and has already shared photos of her activities from the months of January and February. When she went to Hawaii, she was given an open lei, as it is believed to bring good luck to the baby, according to her. The shared photos paint a picture of her embracing this new chapter with joy and openness, balancing style with a focus on her well-being during pregnancy.

The upcoming arrival of Meyer's baby is highly anticipated, with close family and friends expressing their delight and excitement. Ogunlesi's comment on her pregnancy announcement, reading, 'WE LOVE YOU,' exemplifies the support and affection surrounding the couple. The combination of Meyer's established career in jewelry design and Ogunlesi's role in the entertainment industry suggests an interesting blend of creativity and business acumen. This new addition to their family is being looked forward to with much fanfare, given the unique backgrounds and accomplishments of the parents. The contrast of the laid-back Abbot Kinney shopping trip with Meyer’s past connections to high-profile figures offers an interesting insight into her life. Her life reflects an amalgamation of a celebrity lifestyle, her business ventures, and her efforts to maintain her personal well-being. This upcoming baby is also a symbolic change for both Jennifer and Geoff. It will take them into a new era in their lives, bringing together two distinct worlds into a family, building on the already successful lives they have lived and their loving relationship





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Jennifer Meyer Shows Off Baby Bump in Los Angeles, Expecting First Child with Fiancé Geoff OgunlesiJewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles flaunting her baby bump while shopping, as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi. The couple announced their engagement in 2024. Meyer was previously married to actor Tobey Maguire and shares two children with him.

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