Pregnant Katherine Ryan Spotted Out with Children, Shares Thoughts on Thomas Skinner Affair

Comedian Katherine Ryan, expecting her fourth child, was seen out in Windsor. She also weighed in on The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner's affair scandal, criticizing his assertion that his wife had 'forgotten' about the infidelity.

The 42-year-old, known for her candid and often humorous takes on life, was seen pushing a double stroller containing two of her youngest children. She was casually dressed in a black and white flannel shirt over a black T-shirt and black leggings, paired with black leather Chelsea boots for comfort.

This outing follows Ryan's recent discussions about fertility struggles, including having experienced three miscarriages within a five-year period, as she navigates the journey of motherhood once again. She shares son Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, two, with her husband Bobby Kootstra, and is also mother to her 16-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship, balancing family life while preparing for the arrival of her new baby. This event highlights her resilience and dedication to her family.\Ryan's public appearance comes amidst her commentary on the affair scandal involving The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner. Skinner, 34, admitted to cheating on his wife Sinéad shortly after their wedding in May 2022, claiming the affair was a “moment of madness.” Ryan, in her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, offered a critical perspective on Skinner's claim that his wife had “forgotten” about the infidelity, stating that this term is “inflammatory.” She highlighted the complexity of such situations, particularly the vulnerability of the betrayed partner, especially when children are involved. Ryan expressed skepticism about the ease with which Skinner portrayed the situation, emphasizing that the wife likely hasn't forgotten the affair and would bear the burden of the betrayal, alongside potentially harboring shame and making difficult choices. She discussed the impact on the wife, specifically the emotional and psychological turmoil caused by the betrayal, especially the feeling of being betrayed and the potential for societal judgment that comes along with it. Ryan provided insight into her perspective on the affair.\Furthermore, Ryan's commentary on Skinner's affair extended to the other woman involved, where she branded her a 'sl*g' but noted that the responsibility for the affair lies with Skinner. She stated she doesn’t believe in ‘canceling’ individuals professionally for infidelity, but it raises intrigue when someone cheats, associated with a ‘family’ show. Ryan's strong opinions on the situation are rooted in her understanding of the dynamics of betrayal. She noted that the wife's life is in upheaval, and she is forced to forgive someone. She also criticized Skinner's hypocrisy for preaching about “conservative values” and “family unit” while simultaneously being unfaithful. Despite her strong opinions, Ryan emphasized that she holds no ill will towards Skinner and expressed her bewilderment at the intense reaction the story has garnered. She emphasized that people should not be ‘canceled’ but rather focus on the ordinary nature of what has been admitted to





