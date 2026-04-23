Pregnant Laura Whitmore Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere

Laura Whitmore, expecting her second child with Iain Stirling, attended the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere in London, showcasing her baby bump in a stylish black outfit. The couple recently enjoyed a family trip to Disneyland Paris with their daughter, Stevie Ré.

Laura Whitmore , currently expecting her second child with husband Iain Stirling , showcased her baby bump with a stylish appearance at the London premiere of ' Devil Wears Prada 2 ' on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Irish presenter opted for a chic black crop top and skirt ensemble, complemented by towering platform heels and a bold red lip. The couple, who are also parents to four-year-old Stevie Ré, recently enjoyed a family trip to Disneyland Paris, where Whitmore subtly concealed her growing bump under Disney-themed attire. This pregnancy announcement follows Whitmore's previous expression of concerns regarding online safety for her children, highlighting the evolving challenges of parenting in the digital age.

She previously spoke about the anxieties surrounding the internet and its potential impact on her daughter's future, emphasizing the need for heightened sensitivity and awareness. Whitmore's career has seen a diverse range of roles, from winning the MTV competition 'Pick Me MTV' to becoming the face of MTV News, and most recently, hosting the popular reality show 'Love Island' for three years. Her departure from 'Love Island' was attributed to difficulties with the show's format.

Prior to the premiere, Whitmore faced some professional challenges, including a last-minute withdrawal from the BBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice,' causing disruption to the show's casting process. Sources indicated that an 'unavoidable clash' in her schedule led to her decision, leaving BBC bosses frustrated. Despite these instances, Whitmore continues to navigate her career alongside her growing family, balancing professional commitments with the joys and responsibilities of motherhood.

The premiere also drew attention from other prominent stars, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, who graced the red carpet. Beyond her public appearances and career endeavors, Whitmore's focus remains firmly on her family. The Disneyland trip, documented on her Instagram Stories, offered a glimpse into their joyful time together, with Stevie Ré enjoying encounters with Disney princesses.

Whitmore's reflections on motherhood and the digital landscape underscore her commitment to protecting her children in an increasingly complex world. Her journey from a competition winner to a well-known television personality demonstrates her adaptability and resilience. The recent premiere appearance serves as a reminder of her continued presence in the entertainment industry, even as she embraces the new chapter of expanding her family.

The event was a star-studded affair, with many notable figures from the film industry in attendance, adding to the glamour and excitement of the evening. Whitmore's choice of outfit and overall appearance were widely praised, showcasing her impeccable style and confidence





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