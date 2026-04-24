Pregnant Nicola Roberts and Laura Whitmore Celebrate New Skincare Collaboration

Nicola Roberts and Laura Whitmore, both expecting, attended the launch of Laura's pregnancy skincare line with SKN TO SKN in London. The event brought together fellow mothers and experts to discuss the challenges of skincare during pregnancy.

Pregnant Nicola Roberts and Laura Whitmore , both expecting mothers, came together at an intimate lunch in London's Mayfair to celebrate the launch of Laura Whitmore 's new skincare collaboration with SKN TO SKN .

Nicola, anticipating her first child with fiancé Mitch Hahn, elegantly showcased her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black top paired with dark jeans, designer ballet pumps, and a beige coat. Laura, already a mother to four-year-old Stevie Ré and expecting her second child with husband Iain Stirling, opted for a striking leopard print ensemble and an oversized blazer. The event drew a crowd of notable figures including baby naming expert SJ Strum and TV doctor Dr Raj Arora.

The conversation during the lunch centered around the challenges of pregnancy, particularly the changes in skin and the difficulty in identifying safe and effective skincare products. Laura Whitmore expressed her wish for a product like her new collaboration had existed during her first pregnancy, highlighting the confusion surrounding ingredients and safety. The Laura Whitmore x SKN TO SKN Edit is a three-step routine designed to simplify skincare during pregnancy, removing the guesswork for expectant mothers.

This launch follows a recent baby shower for Nicola Roberts, attended by Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh, themed around the popular series Bridgerton. Nicola has been actively sharing updates on her pregnancy journey with fans, recently announcing she has entered her third trimester and sending well wishes to other expectant mothers.

Beyond the celebration and skincare launch, Nicola Roberts recently faced a health setback, being forced to withdraw from her role in the West End musical Hadestown due to a necessary surgical procedure. While expressing her disappointment, she assured fans that everything is okay. The event underscored the supportive community surrounding both Nicola and Laura as they navigate their pregnancies, and the growing demand for pregnancy-safe and effective skincare solutions.

The collaboration between Laura Whitmore and SKN TO SKN aims to address this need, offering a streamlined routine for expectant mothers seeking to maintain healthy skin during this transformative period. The gathering was a blend of celebration, support, and a shared understanding of the joys and challenges of motherhood





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