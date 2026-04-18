Pregnant Vogue Williams Celebrates Son Otto's 4th Birthday Amid Family Bliss and Fourth Baby Announcement

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated their son Otto's fourth birthday with a family gathering, just days after announcing they are expecting their fourth child. The couple shared sweet moments from Otto's Minion-themed party and their recent family getaway to St. Barts, where they revealed Vogue's pregnancy. Williams also addressed and dispelled recent split rumors, emphasizing their happiness and strong marriage.

Vogue Williams recently marked her son Otto's fourth birthday with a heartwarming display of family joy on Instagram. The presenter, 40, and her partner, Spencer Matthews , 37, who are also parents to sons Theo, 7, and daughter Gigi, 5, shared intimate moments from the celebration. The family, including Otto, were pictured in matching vibrant orange shirts, gathered around an elaborately decorated Minion-themed cake. Vogue's accompanying caption expressed a loving sentiment: Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Otto.

This joyous occasion follows closely on the heels of Vogue's exciting announcement earlier in the week that she is expecting their fourth child with Spencer. The couple shared this delightful news with their followers on Instagram on Thursday, coinciding with a family holiday in St. Barts.

During their sun-drenched escape to St. Barts, Vogue, visibly pregnant, showcased her burgeoning baby bump in a stylish black and white bikini paired with a matching sarong. Spencer was captured gazing lovingly at his wife in a series of picturesque beach photographs. The couple beamed for the cameras on the pristine white sand alongside their three children, announcing their happy news with the caption: BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️.

This revelation comes after the couple had faced unfounded split rumours. Vogue had previously refuted these claims, reassuring fans that she and Spencer are content and their marriage is strong, effectively quashing any speculation of marital difficulties. Speaking to The Sun, Vogue indicated that she has reached a stage in her life where only their personal truth matters, emphasizing their enduring happiness as a couple. She recounted how speculation intensified when Spencer departed from their shared podcast, leading to widespread conjecture. Vogue also expressed concern that their children might encounter this hurtful and baseless gossip at school.

Addressing these rumors previously on Instagram, Vogue clarified to her followers: It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! While she typically avoids engaging with baseless and cruel rumors, she felt compelled to address the persistent nature of this particular narrative. She continued: I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It is disheartening to witness this story being propagated almost daily when it is entirely untrue, and more importantly, I do not want my children to hear these falsehoods in the playground. She added: We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We’re very happily married and in love and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.

The couple's recent activities in St. Barts, where they have been seen enjoying the sunshine, have provided no indication of any marital strife. Vogue has shared images of herself cuddling with her husband during their tropical vacation. Spencer, whose family owns a hotel on the island, was seen displaying his physique as they posed on the beautiful beach. Vogue looked radiant in bright swimwear, complemented by a pink hat and oversized sunglasses. Additional photographs captured the couple cherishing quality time with their three children. Vogue also indulged in relaxation on the beach, with one shot showing her in a white lace shirt, accentuating her toned legs as she posed on the sand.

Previously, Vogue shared with the Daily Mail her surprisingly positive experiences with childbirth, stating she would gladly undergo the process repeatedly for other expectant mothers. In 2022, she expressed: I would have a million kids, I love having children around us and having a big family and I hate the thought of never having a baby again because I love the whole newborn phase. Being a mum is literally my favourite thing in the world. I would like to think that we'd have one more but right now I need to see how we get on as a family of five.

She described her labour with Otto as lovely, recounting a wonderful day with Spencer and finding the entire experience enjoyable. She recalled: I walked into the hospital and thought I'd do this as a job if I could just give birth for other people – and not be pregnant – I would happily do it. We were lucky because I know it's not the same for everybody. It's painful, the gas and air was great fun, and I did that and had an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.





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