Premier League 2026-27 Fixtures: Carrick's United Given Dream Start, Arsenal to Face Coventry

The release of the 2026-27 Premier League schedule sets the stage for the new season. Manchester United manager Michael Carrick receives a favorable early run of fixtures including clashes with Hull, Ipswich, Everton and a derby against Man City. Arsenal begin their title defense against promoted Coventry City, while new managers like Liverpool's Andoni Iraola and Chelsea's Xabi Alonso face varying early challenges.

The 2026-27 Premier League season schedule has been released, revealing the opening matchups for all clubs. For Manchester United , manager Michael Carrick has been given a favorable start to his first full season in charge.

The Red Devils will travel to Hull City for a 12:30pm kick-off on August 22, followed by a home game against another newly promoted side, Ipswich Town. Their early schedule continues with an away trip to Everton before the highly anticipated Manchester derby at Old Trafford against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on September 12. This fixture is notable as it will be the first time in nearly a decade that City will be without Guardiola.

United's subsequent matches include games against Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Bournemouth, presenting an opportunity to build momentum before a challenging away fixture at Liverpool on November 21. Arsenal, the reigning champions, begin their title defense against Frank Lampard's Coventry City, who are back in the top flight after 25 years. That opening match takes place on Friday, August 21 at 8pm.

The Gunners then face a tricky early away game at Aston Villa before hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the third week. A key date for Arsenal is December 5, when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking Roberto De Zerbi's first derby in charge of Spurs. Liverpool's new manager, Andoni Iraola, will start his tenure with an away game at Newcastle United on Sunday, August 23 at 4:30pm.

He then enjoys a relatively gentle introduction, with home games against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Fulham, and Bournemouth before the first major test against one of the 'Big Six' when Manchester City visits Anfield on October 10. Chelsea, under new manager Xabi Alonso, face one of the toughest opening schedules. Their season begins with a Monday Night Football away trip to Fulham.

That is followed by a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion and then an away match against champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. After that difficult run, Chelsea's schedule eases with home games against Hull City, Brentford, Bournemouth, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City, expected to appoint Enzo Maresca after his success at Leicester City, start their campaign at home against Bournemouth. They then travel to Crystal Palace before hosting Coventry City on matchday three.

The following week brings the Manchester derby, a home game against Sunderland, and then the clash with Liverpool at Anfield. At Tottenham, De Zerbi's first full season kicks off with an away game at Brentford, then a home fixture against Newcastle United. That is followed by a potentially tricky away game at Nottingham Forest and subsequent matches against Everton, Aston Villa, and Manchester United. The season is scheduled to conclude on May 30, 2027.

The final day fixtures include Arsenal hosting Brighton, Chelsea facing west London rivals Brentford, Liverpool welcoming Bournemouth, Manchester United hosting Fulham, and Manchester City traveling to Sunderland





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