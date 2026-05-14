Premier League Announces Shortlist for 2025/26 Young Player of the Season

A comprehensive look at the eight young stars nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award, featuring standout performers from Manchester City, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

The competition for the prestigious 2025/26 Premier League Young Player of the Season award has reached a fever pitch as the final shortlist of eight exceptional talents has been revealed.

This accolade serves as a benchmark for the next generation of footballing superstars, highlighting those who have not only shown immense technical skill but have also displayed the mental fortitude to thrive in the most demanding league in the world. The decision process is a democratic blend of public opinion and professional analysis, with fans being given the opportunity to cast their votes until midday on Monday, May 18.

These public preferences will be merged with the selections of a specialized panel of football experts to determine the ultimate winner. The announcement is scheduled for next week, leaving supporters and pundits alike in a state of high anticipation. Among the heavy favorites are the representatives from Manchester City, who continue to dominate the English game. Rayan Cherki, the maverick number ten, has captivated audiences with moments of pure genius during his debut Premier League campaign.

His ability to unlock defenses is evidenced by his sixteen goal involvements, featuring twelve assists that place him just behind Bruno Fernandes in the rankings. One of the most memorable moments of the season was undoubtedly his audacious rabona cross, which paved the way for Phil Foden to score in a dominant victory over Sunderland. Alongside him is the impressive O'Reilly, an academy graduate whose tactical flexibility has been vital in the quest for a domestic treble.

O'Reilly's contribution was never more evident than in the EFL Cup final, where he netted two goals to secure a triumph over Arsenal. His recent recognition as the Premier League Academy Graduate of the Year further solidifies his status as a top contender. The English contingent is equally strong, with Lewis Hall emerging as a powerhouse for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Hall's versatility is a dream for any manager, as he has transitioned seamlessly between left-back, wing-back, and even an inverted midfield role. His composure under pressure and exceptional passing range have made him a staple in the Magpies' lineup and a likely candidate for Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Kobbie Mainoo has experienced a career renaissance. After finding limited opportunities under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has flourished under interim boss Michael Carrick. His ability to act as the engine for Manchester United's counter-attacks culminated in a dramatic winning goal against Liverpool, a moment that essentially secured the club's return to the Champions League. International flair is also well-represented on the shortlist.

Kroupi, the nineteen-year-old French sensation, has taken the league by storm. Though his start was gradual, a clinical finish against Leeds United sparked a goal-scoring spree that saw him reach twelve league goals. This achievement marks the first time a teenager has hit double digits in a debut season since the legendary Robbie Fowler did so in the nineties. His efficiency in front of goal is nearly unmatched, trailing only Erling Haaland in terms of goals per minute.

In contrast, Brentford's Kayode has provided a different kind of impact. The right-back has combined raw power and pace with a tactical weapon that has terrified opponents: his long throw-ins. These set-pieces have directly led to five goals and a staggering forty shots on target, making him an indispensable part of Keith Andrews' defensive strategy. Completing the list are players who have shone despite difficult circumstances.

For West Ham United, the Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has been a beacon of hope during a challenging campaign. His maturity and energy in the middle of the park have been crucial for a side fighting against relegation, highlighted by his lightning-fast goal against Aston Villa.

Finally, there is the creative spark of Scott at Bournemouth. Under Andoni Iraola, the twenty-two-year-old has become a pivotal figure for the Cherries, delivering moments of brilliance such as his winning goal against Arsenal. Collectively, these eight players represent the evolving nature of the sport, where technical precision, tactical adaptability, and raw athleticism converge to create a new era of footballing excellence.

As the voting window closes, the world watches to see which of these rising stars will be crowned the best young player in England





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