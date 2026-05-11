Premier League Clarifies VAR Decision After Tottenham and Leeds United Draw

The Premier League explained why a late penalty was denied to Tottenham in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United, highlighting the role of VAR in confirming the decision.

The Premier League has officially provided a detailed clarification regarding a highly contentious incident during the final moments of the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United , where a potential game-changing penalty was denied to the home side.

In a match that ended in a one-all draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch during stoppage time when James Maddison went down under a challenge from Leeds defender Lukas Nmecha. The decision to wave away the penalty appeal sparked immediate frustration from the Spurs contingent, prompting an immediate review by the Video Assistant Referee.

The official stance, later disseminated through the Premier League's Match Centre X account, confirmed that the on-field decision was correct because Nmecha had successfully played the ball before any contact occurred. This clarification aimed to settle the debate over whether a foul had been committed in the dying seconds of a match that was balanced on a knife edge, with Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith noting during the broadcast that the slightest touch on the ball could be the saving grace for the defender.

The match had been a tale of two halves, starting with a period of cautious tactical maneuvering from both Daniel Farke's Leeds side and the Tottenham squad. The deadlock was finally broken early in the second period when Mathys Tel displayed clinical finishing to put Spurs ahead, beating goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically when Tel, who had provided the initial joy, became the catalyst for Leeds' recovery. In a moment of misfortune, Tel attempted to clear the ball within his own penalty area but instead collided with Ethan Ampadu. After a review by the VAR, referee Jarred Gillett determined that a foul had occurred, stating that Tottenham number eleven had committed an infraction against the attacker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty with power and precision, sending Antonin Kinsky the wrong way and restoring parity for the visitors. The closing stages of the encounter were characterized by high tension and a staggering thirteen minutes of added time, which provided ample opportunity for a late winner.

Tottenham were kept in the game largely due to the heroics of Antonin Kinsky, who produced a sharp, reflexive save to deny Sean Longstaff and prevent Leeds from taking the lead. Meanwhile, the return of James Maddison provided a silver lining for the North London club. Having spent a significant portion of the season sidelined due to a grueling knee injury, Maddison's integration back into the starting lineup is seen as a pivotal boost for their final two fixtures.

His ability to dictate play and create chances will be essential as Spurs look to finish their campaign on a high note and secure their standing in the table. Looking ahead, the implications of this draw are far more severe for Leeds United than for their opponents. The Whites are currently embroiled in a desperate struggle to avoid relegation, making their upcoming fixture against Brighton at Elland Road a must-win encounter.

Their final match of the season against West Ham is expected to be a high-stakes battle that could ultimately decide whether they remain in the top flight or face the drop to the Championship. For Tottenham, the focus shifts to a demanding trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, followed by a season-closing home match against Everton on May 24th.

This draw serves as a reminder of how volatile the Premier League can be, where a single touch on the ball can be the difference between three points and a shared result, and where VAR continues to play a central role in the drama of the beautiful game





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United VAR Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United told to expect Premier League safety celebrations at Tottenham HotspurThe pundits are giving West Ham no chance against Arsenal, which would ensure Leeds stay up

Read more »

Arsenal have benefitted more from VAR than 17 other Premier League clubs this seasonArsenal would be in a far different position in the Premier League table this season without VAR... 😲

Read more »

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League preview, team news, stats & head-to-headFollow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United in the Premier League

Read more »

Tottenham player ratings vs Leeds: Mathys Tel, what were you thinking?! Spurs goal-scorer goes from hero to zero as draw dents Premier League survival hopesTottenham player ratings from the crucial Premier League clash against Leeds United

Read more »