Premier League Club Pursue Key Coach, Chelsea Also Interested

The Spaniard, believed to be the Eagles' top target, has emerged as the manager who want to replace Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

The Spaniard has emerged as Eagles ' top target as they work towards appointing their next manager. Chelsea are also believed to be keen on the boss.

While no decision is expected to take place until the end of the Premier League season, they are now set to step up their efforts to beat rivals to an agreement. Other candidates on Palace's radar, but Iraola's work with Bournemouth makes him an outstanding candidate. Palace is doing everything they possibly can to try and tempt Iraola to be the man to succeed Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park





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Premier League Chelsea Spaniard Eagles Bournemouth Oliver Glasner Selhurst Park

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