An authoritative ranking of Premier League free-kick takers reveals Ashley Young, Gianfranco Zola, and James Maddison as the most consistent specialists in the competition's history.

Ashley Young stands as the definitive free-kick specialist in the history of the Premier League, having scored ten goals from long-range set-pieces during his career in the English top flight. This achievement places him at the top of this specific ranking, distinguishing him from prolific scorers who rarely rely on direct free-kicks for their goals.

While the overall frequency of direct free-kick goals has declined over the past two decades due to tactical shifts towards creating higher-quality chances, certain players have mastered the craft. James Maddison is currently the only active player in the all-time top twenty-five scorers, and he is rapidly closing the gap on historical legends.

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Ashley Young and the Case for Longevity

Ashley Young secured his place in the record books with his seventh successful free-kick strike in the competition, a goal that also marked the final effort of his fifty-goal top-flight haul during a win over Wolves in December 2024. His career span nearly two decades, beginning with a crucial curled free-kick that helped Watford secure promotion in the 2006 play-offs.

Young holds a conversion rate of 10.3 percent, scoring from ten of his sixty-eight attempts in the Premier League. Beyond his goals, he provided nine free-kick assists, a contribution that places him among the elite creators in the modern era since data tracking began in the 2003-04 season.

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Gianfranco Zola and Morten Gamst Pedersen

Gianfranco Zola occupies the sixth spot on the all-time list with ten free-kick goals, a remarkable feat considering every single one was scored after his thirtieth birthday. Zola was a phenomenal set-piece specialist who learned from Diego Maradona at Napoli, and he maintains a high ranking in Serie A history as well.

Morten Gamst Pedersen rounds out the top tier with ten goals, having converted nearly thirty percent of his thirty-four Premier League goals into free-kicks during his eight seasons at Blackburn Rovers. The Norwegian winger attempted 158 shots from dead-ball situations, ranking only behind Frank Lampard and Cristiano Ronaldo in total attempts during the modern data era.

James Maddison and Juan Mata

James Maddison is currently only one goal behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leighton Baines, positioning him to potentially join the upper echelon of free-kick specialists. He remains the most prominent active player in this category, with only James Ward-Prowse previously holding such status after returning to Southampton.

Juan Mata is regarded by Steven Gerrard as the best free-kick taker in Premier League history. Mata scored eight goals from forty-nine attempts, resulting in a conversion rate of 16.3 percent, the highest of any player with at least twenty attempts since Opta began collecting data.

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Notable Mentions and Statistical Exclusions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry do not make this specific list of specialists, despite their legendary status. Ronaldo scored one goal every fourteen attempts from 167 tries, while Henry scored one every 21.5 games from 175 attempts, meaning fewer than seven percent of their goals came from free-kicks.

Yaya Toure deserves recognition for his 2013-14 season, where he converted four of seven attempts for a 57.1 percent rate, the best since 2006. Louis Saha is also noted as the only player in the Premier League era to score a free-kick with both his left and right feet, highlighting the rarity of such versatility in long-range shooting.