James Maddison's brace leads Tottenham past Sunderland, Liverpool draw with Everton, and Bournemouth extend their winning run to eleven games.

Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital three points against Sunderland thanks to a brilliant performance from James Maddison. Meanwhile, Liverpool struggled to convert dominance into victory in the Merseyside derby, and Bournemouth continued their impressive form with an eleventh consecutive win across the league.

Maddison Drives Tottenham Past Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Sunderland at the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 victory, a result largely driven by the exceptional play of James Maddison. Maddison opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a deft flick after Thomas Meunier received an early red card for Sunderland. He then made history by scoring directly from a corner, becoming the first Spurs player to achieve this feat in the Premier League.

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This brace marked Maddison's first double in the Premier League since December 2024. De Zerbi made six changes for the match but kept Maddison in the starting lineup, recognizing his ability to unlock defenses. Maddison's influence has been consistent since his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, contributing to five wins in six games for the club.

Despite the success, De Zerbi must manage Maddison's minutes carefully. The 30-year-old was substituted in the 71st minute, a move likely intended to protect him ahead of the upcoming north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday. With a home match against Fulham on Thursday also on the horizon, Tottenham may need to find alternatives if Maddison is rested for either fixture.

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Liverpool Draw in Merseyside Derby Struggles

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park, a result that manager Andoni Iraola described as "not a good point" for his side. The match highlighted significant issues in Liverpool's forward line, with Alexander Isak failing to score and Florian Wirtz failing to trouble goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with two on-target efforts. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only opener of quality, but the team lacked "cleanness" in the final third.

The draw leaves Liverpool still in transition, a sentiment reinforced by the absence of Cody Gakpo, who remains a key miss for the squad. Despite the stalemate, Liverpool continue to perform strongly away from home, holding the record for the most away points in the Premier League this season with 15. However, Iraola's critique of the performance suggests underlying concerns about their stylistic expectations at Anfield.

Looking ahead, Liverpool face a difficult run of fixtures in December, including matches against Chelsea, Leeds, and Bournemouth. Iraola will need to balance the demands on his forward players as the team navigates these challenging encounters while attempting to refine their attacking output in big games.

Bournemouth Extend Winning Run to Eleven

Bournemouth have reached a historic milestone by securing their eleventh consecutive win in the Premier League under manager Marco Rose. The Cherries have transformed from a team known for neat, tidy football into a ruthless unit that attacks with intensity. Their recent victories showcase a meaner version of the side, capable of capitalizing on defensive errors and playing beautiful football when in flow.

Marco Rose's arrival has revitalized the squad, instilling a gritty determination that contrasts with the eras of previous managers like Andoni Iraola, Scott Parker, and Eddie Howe. The team's ability to handle the pressure of playing three games in a week, a challenge that often causes drop-offs for European-qualifying teams, has been a key factor in their sustained success.

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While their frontline remains a joy to watch, the current iteration of Bournemouth is defined by its ruthless efficiency. They will likely continue to dominate as they look to maintain this momentum, proving that their recent form is not a fluke but a result of tactical evolution under Rose.

Brighton Suffer Injury Crisis and Suspension

Brighton & Hove Albion faced a devastating setback in their match against Newcastle United, losing 1-0 due to a combination of injuries and suspensions. The club captain Lewis Dunk was already absent due to a minor training problem, but the situation worsened during the game with both Luka Vuskovic and substitute Mats Wieffer suffering foot injuries.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler described the severity of the injuries, noting that Vuskovic's ankle was "full of blood" and expressing concern over the recovery timelines. The timing could not be worse for the Seagulls, as they also lost Olivier Boscagli, who picked up his fifth booking of the season and is now suspended despite recovering from illness.

These compounding issues leave Brighton in a precarious position as they navigate a difficult period in the league. The loss of key defenders Hurzeler relies on, combined with the suspension of Boscagli, presents a significant tactical challenge for the remainder of the season.