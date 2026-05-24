The 2022-2023 Premier League season came to a close with the arrival of the weekend, twists and turns along the way, including the first crown in 22 years for Arsenal and the devastation of West Ham United at the final hurdle, leaving them to fall back to the Championship.

As full-time whistles echoed around the grounds on Sunday, the Premier League season finally came to a close. Arsenal, after 22 years, secured their first league title, while West Ham United suffered heartbreak and will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship during the 2026-27 season.

With five spots still up for grabs, Mohamed Salah assisted the goal for Curtis Jones, marking his final Liverpool appearance and leading to a 1-1 draw against Brentford. Although Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United had already confirmed their top-three spots and Champions League positions, Aston Villa's victory over Liverpool in their penultimate game ensured Champions League football for Unai Emery's side.

The final positioning for Villa would determine whether there would be five or six Champions League spots for English sides. After Bournemouth secured a top-seven finish and secured a place in Europe for the first time in their history following a draw against City, Sunderland became the 10th promoted side to qualify for Europe by opening the scoring in their game against Villa, ultimately surpassing fourth-place Chelsea to secure the second Europa League spot.

Aston Villa, having conceded the Europa League spot in previous weeks against Liverpool, secured the final Champions League spot. Meanwhile, Construction have stated that Sunderland would qualify for Europe, with Crystal Palace a possible finalist in the Conference League and a potential Europa League participant. Brighton, whose history spans over 122 years, reached the top league for the first time and secured a sixth-place finish, securing a spot in the Conference League for the first time in their history





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Premier League Champions League Europa League Final Day Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Brentford Arsenal Champions League Liverpool Burnley Burnside Villa Black Cat Win Premier League Table Final Positioning Final Positioning Villa

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