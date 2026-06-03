Premier League Season Review: A Very Strange 2025/26

A review of the 2025/26 Premier League season, highlighting the close competition and the perceived differences between teams that had good and bad seasons.

My take on the 2025/26 Premier League season was that four teams, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, had good to very good seasons.

The other 12 teams were much of a muchness. However, the media and many football fans, including Newcastle United fans, perceived a vast gulf between the teams that had good seasons and those that had bad ones. In reality, only five points separated 7th place from 13th place. Sunderland fans were ecstatic about their 7th-place finish and Europa League qualification, but if results had gone differently on the final day, they could have ended up as low as 13th.

Meanwhile, Everton fans were furious about ending up 13th, but if things had gone their way, they could have finished 8th and played in Europe next season. Bournemouth was judged to have had an outstanding season when finishing 6th and getting Europa League qualification, but they won fewer Premier League matches than the six teams that ended up 7th to 13th. The Cherries failed to win 25 of their 38 Premier League matches.

The headlines were all about a disastrous Newcastle United season and a Sunderland one of unbelievable triumph. However, if the final day results had gone differently, Newcastle could have ended the season in 8th and Sunderland in 13th.

The two teams won the same number of Premier League matches, while Sunderland also lost to League One clubs in both domestic cups, and Newcastle lost to Man City in a semi-final and in a 5th round, as well as reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League. If Newcastle had kept their lead in the home derby and then won their next St James' Park match against Bournemouth, Eddie Howe's side would have finished the season in sixth.

It's amusing that Sunderland was said to have had an outstanding season, yet they had a -6 goal difference. Liverpool qualified for the Champions League, but Newcastle United would have finished above the scousers if NUFC had won both Premier League matches against them. The 2025/26 Premier League season was a very strange one, with little to choose between so many teams across the season.

Liverpool managed 60 points and qualified for the Champions League, but any team getting 60 points that season would have finished 9th. Liverpool failed to get Champions League qualification with 67 points that season. Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the Champions League via winning the UEFA Europa League, and Crystal Palace qualified for the Europa League as FA Cup winners.

I think next season will see the Premier League go back to having more of a divide between the top five or six, maybe top seven or eight, and the rest. A leaked photo of the 2026/27 Newcastle United home shirt is now circulating





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