Premier League Star Raya Would Not Have Felt Comfortable Representing England

One Premier League star has stated that he would not have been comfortable representing the Three Lions, despite being eligible. The goalkeeper, who would have been eligible to represent England had he made the choice earlier in his career, has made his debut for Spain and will be desperate to help them lift their second World Cup this year.

Tuchel has selected a squad that he thinks will deliver them success, which has seen him leave out major names like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer .

Ahead of Spain’s opener against Cape Verde tomorrow, goalkeeper Raya stated that he never crossed his mind to represent England, despite being eligible. Raya would have been eligible to represent England had he made the choice earlier in his career, having moved to Blackburn Rovers at 16 to join their academy and has since spent his entire senior career in the British nation.

Now, having made his debut for Spain in March 2022 against Albania, the Arsenal keeper would not have been able to represent England following this decision to play for the nation of his birth. Raya will be desperate to help Spain lift their second World Cup this year in any way he can be, whether on or off the pitch





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Premier League World Cup Spain England Raya Phil Foden Cole Palmer Tuchel VAR Jurgen Klopp Alvaro Arbeloa

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