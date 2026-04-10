Premier League Underachievers: A Look at the Teams Failing to Meet Expectations in the 2025/26 Season

Five football journalists share their insights on the biggest underachievers in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season, examining the performances of teams like Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Forest and comparing them to their previous season's results to evaluate their progress.

As the Premier League gears up for its return after the March 2026 international break, with West Ham versus Wolves kicking things off on Friday night, a key question lingers: which teams have fallen short of expectations this season? Five football journalists were asked to weigh in, providing their assessments of the biggest underachievers. The responses offer a diverse range of perspectives, with a few teams repeatedly mentioned, highlighting the subjective nature of evaluating performance.

One journalist pointed the finger at Newcastle United, suggesting they have struggled to balance their European commitments with their domestic form, mirroring their issues from the 2023-24 season. Despite boasting a talented squad capable of brilliant displays, their away form has been a significant weakness, leading to disappointing results. Another journalist considered multiple candidates, including Forest, who invested heavily in the summer but haven't improved their position, and Liverpool, due to their significant spending. However, the ultimate choice was clear: Tottenham Hotspur. The journalist cited injuries as a factor, but emphasized the consistent underperformance of key players, who have seemingly shifted blame onto various parties. The debate over underachievers highlights the complexities of assessing a team's season, taking into account factors like injuries, squad depth, and the impact of European football.\The discussion further delves into statistical comparisons, providing concrete data to support the opinions of the journalists. The number of points after 31 league games this season is juxtaposed with the corresponding figures from the 2024-25 season. Liverpool, who had 73 points in the previous season, now have 49, reflecting a significant drop in form. Newcastle United, with 56 points last season, have seen their tally fall to 42. Forest, with 57 points, have slumped to 32 this time around. And Tottenham, after gathering 37 points last season, now have only 30. The stark contrast in points reveals the struggles of these teams and underlines the argument that they have not lived up to their potential. The example of Tottenham is particularly striking. Though they are only slightly behind their points total from last season, the situation is precarious. With only five points collected from the last 39 possible, and no league wins in their last 13 matches, they are perilously close to the relegation zone. The potential of repeating their recent decline, only picking up one point from the final matches, would almost certainly lead to relegation. This statistical comparison provides a clear and objective measure to the journalist's subjective interpretations of a team's performance. \The debate over underachievers is not just about identifying the teams that have failed to meet expectations; it also provides a broader reflection on the season's narratives. The analysis of Liverpool's start to the season is an example of such a narrative. The early winning streak, which led to high hopes of a new dynasty, highlights the fleeting nature of initial impressions. The discussion further contextualizes the role of recent results on a team’s future, as highlighted with Newcastle United. The final stage of the season also raises questions regarding team management and the allocation of responsibilities, and this is reinforced in this article. As the season progresses, such assessments become more critical in understanding the trajectory of various teams. The article also provides a reminder of the often-unpredictable nature of Premier League football. The data highlights the ever changing landscape of the competition. The focus on different team's fortunes emphasizes the importance of making careful judgements, and using multiple sources of information. This process is complex, but crucial in understanding the season's overall story, as the article highlights and reveals, with the analysis of team's performances based on different sources of information and analytical processes





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Premier League Underachievers Football Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Newcastle United Forest 2025/26 Season

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