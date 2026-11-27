Five Premier League players have already served or are facing one-match bans for accumulating five yellow cards. See who is next on the suspension list ahead of the busy festive period.

Three Premier League players have already completed or are currently serving one-match suspensions after reaching the threshold of five yellow cards this season. Hull City midfielder Matt Crooks and Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash were the initial two athletes to trigger the automatic ban, setting a precedent for other stars walking a suspension tightrope as the campaign progresses.

Early Suspension Cases This Season

Matt Crooks served his ban during Hull City's narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on November 7. Shortly after, Matty Cash missed his team's fixture, becoming the second player to face this disciplinary action. His suspension occurred just before Crystal Palace playmaker Yeremi Pino became the third player to receive a one-match suspension on November 21.

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Yeremi Pino received his fifth booking in the second half of his side's 3-2 defeat to Coventry City. Consequently, he will miss his team's crucial six-pointer against Hull City on Sunday, November 29. These three instances highlight the immediate competitive impact of the FA's strict disciplinary framework on squad availability for top-flight matches.

Official FA Disciplinary Framework

The Football Association's official disciplinary rules clearly stipulate that any player who earns five bookings from their side's first 19 Premier League matches of a season must serve a one-match ban in the same competition. This rule is designed to encourage fair play and reduce reckless challenges during the early stages of the campaign.

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The regulations further state that players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in top-flight matches up to and including their side's 32nd fixture will serve a two-match suspension in the competition. This two-tier system ensures that repeated disciplinary issues are addressed with escalating penalties, maintaining order within the league.

Festive Period Squad Risks

Ahead of a hectic Christmas period, clubs will want their stars to avoid needless bookings and risk missing a crucial fixture. There is a high chance that multiple players from the broader list of cautioned athletes will serve one-match bans before the Gameweek 19 cutoff point.

Even more players are currently just two bookings away from a suspension, creating significant anxiety for managers during the busy winter schedule. The concentration of fixtures during this time means that even minor infractions can lead to major squad shortages, forcing tactical adjustments and increased reliance on squad depth.

Additional Player Caution Statistics

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven and midfielder Mateus Fernandes are among the seven players highlighted in recent reports regarding caution accumulation. While specific current totals for all named players were not fully detailed in the immediate source, the focus remains on their proximity to the suspension threshold.

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One notable statistic mentioned involves a player named Capoue, who was the only one among the seven players to receive a red card, meaning his total of 15 points is the most that any player has accumulated in one season according to the provided text. This data point underscores the varying severity of disciplinary records among top-flight athletes.