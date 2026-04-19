Premier Sports Condemns SFA's Ban on Pundit Michael Stewart from Hampden Park

Premier Sports has issued a strong statement criticizing the SFA's decision to ban pundit Michael Stewart from Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup semi-final. The broadcaster labels the move a 'direct attempt to censor' Stewart due to his outspoken views on Scottish refereeing standards. Stewart himself called for dialogue over silencing dissent, while the ban highlights broader tensions between media and football authorities in Scotland.

Premier Sports has released a strong statement following the Scottish Football Association's ( SFA ) decision to ban one of their prominent pundits, Michael Stewart , from Hampden Park for the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final clash between Celtic and St Mirren. The ban, reportedly initiated by the SFA , stems from Stewart's frequent and outspoken criticisms regarding the standard of refereeing within Scottish football.

The national stadium authorities have communicated that Stewart is no longer a welcome presence at Hampden, particularly concerning his role in broadcast operations. Premier Sports, in their official response, has vehemently defended Stewart, characterizing the SFA's action as a deliberate attempt to stifle legitimate commentary and censor a valuable member of their broadcasting team. Their statement explicitly noted the SFA's communication informing them that Stewart would not be permitted access to broadcast trucks situated at the stadium. The broadcasting company expressed significant disappointment with the SFA's stance, especially given their established partnership. The decision to ban Stewart is understood to have been precipitated by formal complaints lodged by the union representing football referees in Scotland. This union has reportedly conveyed their exasperation with Stewart's persistent commentary on officiating matters, signaling that they have reached a limit in tolerating his public pronouncements. Michael Stewart himself has voiced his disagreement with the ban, urging the Scottish FA to foster dialogue rather than resorting to silencing dissenting voices. He articulated that the SFA should engage with critics, address concerns, and transparently explain their reasoning, rather than imposing such restrictions. Stewart further emphasized the fundamental principle that all football commentators should possess the freedom to express their professional opinions without facing exclusionary measures that impede their ability to perform their journalistic duties at the venues where they are contracted to work. This incident highlights a broader trend within Scottish football, where governing bodies and clubs appear increasingly less receptive to opinions from individuals perceived as factual reporters, leading to a climate of perceived intolerance towards critical commentary. This situation echoes other notable disputes in Scottish football broadcasting. For instance, the BBC faced a protracted seven-year standoff with Rangers, initiated by the club's accusations of unfair reporting against their correspondent Chris McLaughlin. More recently, Aberdeen engaged in a dispute with the BBC earlier in the current season, and a similar contentious relationship persists with Celtic, who have opted not to invite BBC journalists to their pre-match media conferences. The impact of these exclusionary practices extends beyond a single broadcaster; STV, Sky, and various radio stations across Scotland have also experienced similar bans or restrictions, indicating a systemic issue with media access and commentary within the Scottish football landscape. The broader implication is a potential chilling effect on robust journalistic scrutiny and public discourse surrounding the sport's governance and performance





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