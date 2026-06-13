Premiership Rugby Semi-Final: Bath Host Exeter in Crucial Playoff Clash

Bath and Exeter meet in a high-stakes Premiership semi-final. Bath, the defending champions, seek a second successive title while Exeter aim for a final spot after a recent league win over the hosts. Live coverage follows Northampton's victory over Leicester.

Bath Rugby , seven-time champions of the English Premiership, finished second in the league table while Exeter Chiefs secured third place. Bath, the reigning holders, have reached the past two Premiership finals under head coach Johann van Graan, consistently maintaining a spot in the playoff places for three seasons.

After a narrow 25-21 loss to Northampton Saints in the 2023-24 final, Bath claimed the trophy last season with a 23-21 victory over Leicester Tigers, aiming now for consecutive titles. Van Graan praised his players' attitude, noting they never stopped striving for improvement. Exeter arrives at this semi-final having previously beaten Bath 35-12 at Sandy Park just five weeks ago, their first win over Bath since December 2022.

The match marks a crucial knockout stage in the 2025-26 campaign, which began in late September. Bath's city buzzes with an added lively atmosphere due to a university open day, offering prospective students a glimpse of the town's celebratory mood if the home team triumphs. Exeter's wing Campbell Ridl has emerged as a standout performer in the team's resurgence, scoring 16 tries in 22 matches this term.

The 21-year-old, who played for Exeter University last season, capitalized on opportunities created by injuries to senior wingers such as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Paul Brown-Bampoe, and Olly Woodburn. Ridl credits Woodburn and hooker Jack Yeandle for mentorship and nicknaming him 'the Ostrich'. Bath's hooker Tom Dunn, the club's record appearance holder in the professional era with over 266 appearances, prepares for his third consecutive Premiership semi-final at his home ground.

Dunn reflects on pride in representing Bath and notes how the city comes alive when the club succeeds. He recalls surpassing David Barnes' record and receiving a congratulatory message, while tallying his games has become complicated due to inconsistent historical records. Live coverage of the Bath versus Exeter semi-final comes on the heels of an epic 45-31 win by Northampton over Leicester in the first final four fixture.

Northampton Saints await the winner, setting the stage for next Saturday's final at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium





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Premiership Rugby Bath Rugby Exeter Chiefs Semi-Final Campbell Ridl Tom Dunn Johann Van Graan Twickenham Allianz Stadium

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