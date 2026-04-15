Presenter Lewis Nicholls Shares Harrowing Account of Sexual Assault from a Decade Ago

YouTube presenter Lewis Nicholls has bravely revealed he was sexually assaulted 12 years ago by two men. After years of hiding the trauma, he shared his story on Instagram, detailing how therapy helped him find the confidence to speak out and support other survivors.

Presenter Lewis Nicholls has bravely shared a deeply personal and harrowing account of being sexually assaulted by two men in their fifties over a decade ago. The 32-year-old, known for his popular YouTube show The Lewis Nicholl Show where he interviews public figures, revealed the trauma in a candid Instagram video posted on Wednesday evening. He explained that for years, shame and a desire to forget the ordeal led him to suppress the memory, acting as though nothing had happened.

Nicholls described how, immediately after the assault, he disposed of the clothes he was wearing and tried to push the event to the back of his mind, even attending work the following day. This attempt to block out the experience, he confessed, ultimately proved ineffective, as the trauma began to significantly impact his life approximately two years later. The assault, he detailed, led to considerable difficulties with intimacy, relationships, and even a persistent need to keep a light on at night. He recounted how he had metaphorically locked the experience in a box, only to realize its profound and shaping influence on his life. Nicholls' journey towards healing and openness began when he sought help from the NHS, specifically through sessions offered to male rape survivors. He emphasized that these sessions were instrumental in changing his perspective and providing him with the strength to disclose what had happened to his family, friends, and colleagues. His decision to speak publicly now stems from witnessing others bravely share their own stories, which he found empowering. He articulated a sense of newfound confidence and resilience, stating, "I don't feel scared, I feel strong and proud of myself. I got the help. It's not defining my life." The presenter explicitly stated that he did not report the assault to the police at the time, a decision that he now feels empowered to overcome thanks to therapy and the support he has received. He hopes his disclosure will encourage others who are struggling in silence to seek help and realize they are not alone. The response from his followers has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many commending his immense courage and strength, calling him an inspiration to others who might be afraid to speak out. Comments highlight his bravery, strength, and the potential for his story to motivate and support others facing similar challenges. The presenter's decision to break his silence comes after years of internal struggle. He described being given a drink that he suspected contained an incapacitating substance, leading to him waking up in a state of distress and confusion, unable to recall specific details but understanding the gravity of what had occurred. His immediate instinct was to escape the situation and erase any evidence, driven by an overwhelming sense of shame. This shame, he explained, was particularly difficult to process as a man, leading to a complex and confusing emotional response that he tried to compartmentalize. The realization that this repressed trauma was actively shaping his present life was a turning point, prompting him to seek professional assistance. The therapeutic process not only helped him to confront the past but also equipped him with the tools and confidence to share his experience with his immediate circle and, now, with the wider public. His vulnerability in sharing this deeply personal story underscores the ongoing need for support and understanding for survivors of sexual assault, particularly men, who often face additional societal pressures and stigmas. The act of speaking out is a testament to his resilience and a powerful act of reclaiming his narrative and empowering others





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