Preservation Concerns Grow for Preston's Historic Landmarks

A look at the deteriorating condition of two significant heritage buildings in Preston, Arkwright House and Edith Rigby House, and the efforts to save them.

Preston, a city in Lancashire, is home to some of the most iconic and historically significant buildings in the region, many of which highlight its rich industrial heritage.

However, despite being listed as protected structures, these landmarks are not guaranteed to be preserved for future generations. Local authorities have the power to intervene when a designated heritage asset deteriorates to the point where its preservation is at risk, but this often happens only after irreversible damage has already occurred. Dr. Tony Cruikshank, a retired history teacher who taught at Cardinal Newman College, has a deep interest in preserving Preston's historic buildings.

He expressed his frustration to LancsLive, saying, 'What breaks my heart is the buildings they are letting collapse. There is a cinema up the road that has been vacant for 50 years, and then there is the Harris Art College that is turning into a ruin.

Then there is the post office and the Guild Hall. That is turning into a monstrosity. I go into the library a lot, and they have spent millions on that, but there is never anyone in there. I remember coming up here for my interview at the grammar school, and when I went into Winckley Square, I was blown away by the architecture.

' One of the most notable buildings at risk is Arkwright House on Stoneygate. This Georgian mansion, built in 1728, was the home of Reverend Ellis Henry, headmaster of the Free Grammar School, and later served as a lodging for Richard Arkwright in 1768. Arkwright, a pivotal figure in the Industrial Revolution, was obsessed with creating a machine to spin yarn mechanically.

During his time living in the house, he worked secretly with Thomas Highs and John Kay to develop the spinning frame, a device that revolutionized the cotton industry. Historian David Hunt has argued that this makes Arkwright House one of the birthplaces of the Industrial Revolution. The building was designated as a Grade II* listed structure in June 1950, yet today its windows are boarded up, and the front garden is strewn with empty alcohol bottles and litter.

A local resident who lives directly opposite the house commented, 'It has been like that for a few years now. It is disgraceful when you think that it is the home of this guy who did so much for the Industrial Revolution.

' A Facebook group posted a photo of Arkwright's sculpture in the Harris Museum, noting his immense contribution, but lamented that the same cannot be said for the stunning Georgian Arkwright House, which is being left to go to rack and ruin. In March, a spokesperson for Preston City Council stated that they had contacted the owner regarding recent damage and the untidy condition of the building.

Both a planning application and a listed building consent application are under consideration, but at this stage, there is no evidence for formal action as the building remains watertight and weatherproof to an extent and not at risk of collapse. Another historic building facing neglect is 27 Winckley Square, also known as Edith Rigby House. This Grade II-listed property was the home of Edith Rigby, the founder of the Preston branch of the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU).

Rigby was jailed multiple times for her efforts to fight for equal rights for women. A Facebook group posted about her, stating, 'Without doubt Edith Rigby is Preston's most famous suffragette and a woman ahead of her time. She was an extremely brave woman to follow her beliefs and passions despite the social pressure of the day to conform to what was perceived a woman's place.

She was fiercely committed to her principles and believed passionately in equality for both social class and gender.

' An Urgent Works Notice was served on the owners in July 2016, but the condition of the building subsequently deteriorated further. In February of this year, Preston City Council served another notice, warning that failure to undertake the works will result in the Council carrying out the works itself with the costs recovered from the landowner.

Councillor Amber Afzal, Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulation, said, 'The empty building still remains on our priority list of vulnerable properties, but will be out of immediate danger once the urgent remedial works have been carried out, and dialogue will continue with the owners for a more secure future.

' The plight of these buildings has sparked concern among residents and historians alike. One local remarked, 'There are no interesting buildings being built; they are all soulless with no character. You only have to look at Edith Rigby House, where people have even put graffiti on it saying Edith deserves better.

' The situation highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing development with preservation, and the need for proactive measures to protect the tangible links to the past that define Preston's identity





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