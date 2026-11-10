President Catherine Connolly Answers Questions Only in Irish

President Catherine Connolly launches the Togra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin initiative, opening Áras an Uachtaráin to Irish speakers, media and community groups to promote the language.

President Catherine Connolly answered media questions only in Irish during her first press appearance in months, and asked reporters to keep their questions to a single topic. The Irish Daily Mail understands that the President's staff also considered limiting questions to a group of hand-selected influencers invited to an event at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin. The event took place on the day the President announced a new plan to encourage people to speak more Irish in their daily lives.

The plan also commits the President to opening her Phoenix Park residence to broadcasters, podcasters, authors and community groups. While President Connolly spoke at length about the need for Irish speakers to welcome those who cannot speak the language fluently, she did not answer questions from the media in English.

Also read Mark Connolly's whirlwind journey from unused substitute to FAI Cup winner with Derry City

Irish Language Initiative Details and Mechanism

The President's new Togra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin, or President's Irish Language Initiative, is designed to turn Áras an Uachtaráin into a hub for the Irish language. The initiative will run from this month until November next year and will invite communities to host events at the residence.

Under the plan, staff at Áras an Uachtaráin will receive Irish language classes, and civil servants working with the President will take the Teig Irish Language Proficiency Exam. Irish-language groups will be invited to hold events at the Áras, and the media will be invited to use its resources to broadcast from the building. An annual Cóisír Gaeilge garden party will also be held.

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In her remarks, President Connolly said the aim was to open the Áras to everyone, regardless of their level of Irish, so they can come and speak it. She said the President's office is not made up of teachers or experts, and that it is only providing a space for the Irish language activity already taking place across the country.

Media Access Rules and Competing Views

Members of the President's team and the President herself asked reporters to avoid questions unrelated to the announcement, but that request was not followed. Several members of the media said they were surprised to be told they were not guaranteed time to ask questions at the event.

Questions were eventually put only to newspaper and broadcast journalists, and those asked in English were mostly answered in Irish. The President translated only one answer into English, when she was asked how people without Irish could be involved in her plans. Other English questions, including one about her views on Irish being a living language and her meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier this year, received answers entirely in Irish.

The President said she hoped to add a few words of English to future communications, and she stressed that the word yet in the sentence Maybe they cannot speak it yet was important. She also said her office would focus on social groups, book clubs and similar groups in areas where resources are short, so that their achievements could be showcased and built upon later.

The Irish Daily Mail also reported that, during her election campaign, the President repeatedly refused to take media questions or hold press conferences along the campaign trail or at her campaign launch. At one event in Longford, her team physically blocked a Mail reporter from asking questions after declining to arrange an opportunity to do so.

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Influencer Guests and Next Steps for the Initiative

Several dozen influencers gathered outside the gates of the Áras ahead of the announcement. Many said they had been invited through a direct message on Instagram and TikTok, platforms they use to promote the Irish language, and some initially believed the message was a scam.

Among the invited guests were former Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald, fellow 2026 Love Island cast members Lola Deal and Charleen Murphy, impressionist Kayleigh Trappe, lifestyle vlogger Lauren Whelan, Irish-language singer Lisa Murray and comedian Tadhg Fleming. Some guests said they were honoured to be invited but admitted their Irish was not completely fluent.

President Connolly will review the Togra Gaeilge an Uachtaráin after its first year to decide whether it will continue. Until then, the initiative's classes, exams, community events and the annual Cóisír Gaeilge garden party will define how the Irish language is promoted at the Áras.

As Bearla, I love Irish. I love speaking it, hearing it, and encouraging others to use it. I wish more people did. But I must also recognise that some people are not as fluent as I am, are less interested or, for reasons beyond their control, cannot speak it at all.