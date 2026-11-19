President Catherine Connolly signals deep reservations about the Defence Amendment Bill 2026, citing her past opposition to abolishing the Triple Lock and constitutional concerns.

President Catherine Connolly has issued a significant warning regarding the government's proposed Defence (Amendment) Bill 2026, indicating strong personal and constitutional reservations about legislation aimed at abolishing the Triple Lock. In an interview with TG4 marking her first anniversary in office, the President stated that she has not forgotten her previous political stance on the matter and is closely examining the Constitution before any decision is made.

Connolly Highlights Constitutional Scrutiny Role

President Catherine Connolly explicitly stated that she cannot forget her opinions formed during her political career when opposing the abolition of the Triple Lock. She emphasized that she carefully reads every Bill presented to her and discusses it with her team. The President clarified that her only formal power is to refer legislation to the Supreme Court if she believes it conflicts with the Constitution. She affirmed that she will look at the Bill closely while maintaining her clear views on the issue.

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Political Reactions and Constitutional Limits

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews, a strong advocate for reforming the Triple Lock, argued that the President has a duty to refer the legislation if she believes it conflicts with the Constitution. However, he noted that referring it based on pre-existing political convictions could be problematic. Government sources warned that basing referrals on personal opinions might strain relations between Leinster House and Áras an Uachtaráin. They argued that such actions would disconnect the Presidency from its actual role as defined by the state structure.

Fine Gael Criticizes Presidential Commentary

Fine Gael MEP Regina Doherty described it as odd for a Bill to receive commentary from an official who may adjudicate its constitutionality. She stated that opinions do not have a place in the President's very limited constitutional role. Doherty emphasized that while candidates share views to get elected, the President must operate above political preference. She noted that the limited role of the Presidency is very clear and should not be influenced by the candidate's previous stance.

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Precedents and Council of State Procedures

President Catherine Connolly previously convened the Council of State in April to consider new asylum laws. The Council includes former presidents, former and current Taoisigh, Tánaiste, Chief Justices, and the Attorney General. In April, she chose not to refer immigration legislation to the Supreme Court but encouraged future legal challenges. Her spokesman noted that concerns regarding the asylum Bill remain even after signing it into law. This action ensures that other legal challenges are not closed off from being pursued in the future.

Impact on Troop Deployment and Future Steps

The Triple Lock currently allows for the overseas deployment of Irish troops only when agreed by the Government, the Dáil, and the United Nations. The proposed legislation seeks to remove this requirement. President Connolly met with Donald Trump earlier this year when he visited Ireland. She added that it is very important for the public to understand she is limited in her role. She will continue to examine the Constitution in this context before the proposal reaches her desk.