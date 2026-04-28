President Donald Trump Hosts State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House for a state dinner, marking the first of the President's second term. The dinner was held in the East Room, which was decorated with an English garden theme, featuring trees, blossoming garden boxes, and lilac. The First Lady wore a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, while Queen Camilla wore a deep pink gown by Fiona Clare with a historic necklace made from amethysts and diamonds. Guests included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and departing Apple CEO Tim Cook.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House Tuesday night for a glamorous state dinner , turning the White House East Room into an English garden.

The Trumps greeted the British royals with a brief ceremony on the South Lawn, with the President commending King Charles to the press. He made a great speech, Trump said. I was very jealous. King Charles addressed Congress earlier Tuesday and was met with raucous applause from members of both political parties.

The First Lady chose to wear a pale delphinium pink silk strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, with off-white Dior suede gloves and matching Dior pale delphinium silk pumps. Queen Camilla wore a deep pink gown by Fiona Clare with a historic necklace made from amethysts and diamonds, which was gifted by a former Duchess of Kent to Queen Victoria and then passed to Queen Mary. The state dinner marks the first of the President's second term.

Guests included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and departing Apple CEO Tim Cook, who were spotted by the Daily Mail arriving at the White House complex. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn Tuesday night for the first state dinner of the President's second term. President Donald Trump commended King Charles' address to Congress that he gave Tuesday afternoon after a morning welcome ceremony at the White House.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were also captured walking in - with Sanchez wearing a plunging black ballgown. Sam Altman, who is currently in a court battle with former Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk, was also photographed walking through White House security. All three of Trump's Supreme Court appointees made the guest list - Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - along with conservative Justice Samuel Alito, a Bush 43 appointee.

Trump family members included Eric Trump and wife Lara, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump with her husband Michael Boulos. Attendees will be treated to a four-course meal starting with hearts of palm salad, served with a garden herb velouté, crisp toasted shallots and a whisper of micro mint, the White House said.

After that, spring herb ravioli, featuring herbs from the White House Kitchen Garden - planted by First Lady Michelle Obama - will be served, filled with creamy ricotta, earthy morels and dressed with a light parmesan emulsion. The main course is fish - Dover sole meunière, prepared in nutty brown butter and served with spring ramps, sweet snow peas over potatoes pavé and finished with parsley oil.

For dessert, the White House chose to showcase the on-campus beehive that the King and Queen visited on Monday, serving guests a beehive-shaped chocolate gâteau with vanilla bean crémeux custard, set inside with an almond joconde. The cake will be served with crème fraîche ice cream and the White House's honey. Trump only held two state dinners during his first term, with a third state dinner announced and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in an arrival ceremony with King Charles and Queen Camilla Tuesday night on the White House South Lawn ahead of a state dinner for the British royals. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos arrive at the White House for a state dinner hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla. This marks the first state dinner of President Donald Trump's second term.

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks into the White House, with musicians playing alongside him, for Tuesday night's state dinner with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Since at least 2010, he's pitched the idea of building a White House ballroom, criticizing the tents Michelle Obama used to host her state dinners when she wanted to invite more guests than the East Room could hold.

Trump refused to use a tent during his first term, instead opting to hold his state dinners in the State Dining Room and then outdoors in the Rose Garden. Tonight's dinner is in the East Room. The First Lady's office said the decor was inspired by the beauty of English gardens. Melania had the East Room decorated with trees and blossoming garden boxes filled with lilac.

Tables were dressed with green pleated linens and decorated with lilac, butterfly ranunculus, phlox and lily of the valley. Both the Clinton and Bush china were used in the table settings





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