President Donald Trump khả năng có vụ khủng hoảng tại khu vực Nhà trắng, tin tức Benghazi cũng gây xôn xao

Cuộc họp báo báo chí bên trong Nhà trắng bị gián đoạn khi đội hộ vệ đặc biệt cảnh báo rằng khu vực này có khả năng xảy ra một cuộc khủng hoảng. Nhiều bộ đội đặc nhiệm đang đóng ngoài khu vực Nhà trắng với khẩu súng được trưng ra, cản trở người dân di chuyển vào khu vực đó. Điều đó cũng đồng thời đang diễn ra trên mạng: there are snipers on the rooftop of White house, and another armed officer is crossing across White House lawn. Những tin tức về vụ Benghazi cũng đang gây xôn xao ở các mạng xã hội. Nguồn tin mật chỉ trích...]

outside of the White House Approximately 20-30 Secret Service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room.

The journalist subsequently shared an image of an armed officer stationed outside the entrance, writing: 'Outside the press briefing doors right now... USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside. White House now on lockdown.

' Images circulating on social media appear to show snipers positioned on the building's rooftop, with another armed officer walking across the White House lawn. The incident follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Saturday that an agreement with Iran regarding the conflict, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has been 'largely negotiated' following discussions with Israel and other regional allies.

'Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,' Trump posted on social media, without providing further specifics. He revealed he had held conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, as well as a separate discussion with Israel.

On Sunday, the Secret Service said it was 'aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW' — one block from the White House — and was 'working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.

' It said it will have an update shortly. In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would 'update the public as we’re able.

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MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Safety & Security Trump Iran White House Unrest President Trump White House Secret Service Armed Officer Gun Drawn Snipers Unrest Benghazi Iran Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Regional Allies

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