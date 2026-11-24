President Trump praises the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, citing market gains and national security clearance despite past controversy.

President Donald Trump publicly championed the decision of Nvidia to reinstate its chief executive, Jensen Huang, declaring the move correct and beneficial for the American economy. The White House confirmed that the President personally intervened with the company's leadership to support the tech mogul's return to power.

Nvidia Stock Surges After CEO Reinstatement

Nvidia shares experienced a dramatic rise, climbing 31 percent in trading on Monday following the announcement. This rally added approximately 1 trillion dollars to the company's market valuation, reversing the steep decline that occurred when Huang stepped down in November. The market reaction provided immediate validation for the administration's stance on the matter.

Also read Jensen Huang Returns To Nvidia After Trump Intervention

Trump Dismisses National Security Concerns

President Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the positive market response proves the decision was right, dismissing warnings from some Republican lawmakers about potential risks. He stated that the federal government has no reason to believe Huang poses a national security threat or that he violated any laws. The President emphasized that the public had spoken clearly through their financial support of the company.

DOJ Clears Huang of Legal Violations

Attorney General Todd Blanche informed President Trump and Vice President JD Vance that the Justice Department had found no evidence of criminal activity. Officials noted that Nvidia cooperated extensively with investigations into suspected chip smuggling by customers into China. This clearance allowed the administration to support Huang without political liability regarding national security.

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Board Reviews Huang's Conduct and Affairs

The Nvidia Board of Directors held an extended session on Sunday to deliberate on the CEO's future. During this meeting, Jensen Huang disclosed additional personal affairs beyond those previously reported by The New York Times. Sources indicate he expressed contrition for his behavior, which contributed to the board's unanimous vote to reinstate him immediately.

Internal Investigation Remains Ongoing

Despite the reinstatement, an internal investigation at Nvidia continues into the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Concerns persist regarding whether she used her role at Megaspeed to influence sales of advanced graphics processing units. The controversy initially erupted when details of their relationship were revealed, leading to his temporary removal from the chief executive role.