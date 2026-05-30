President Trump Plans to Cancel America's 250th Birthday Concert and Turn It into a Rally, with Himself as the Main Headliner

President Donald Trump is looking to cancel America's 250th birthday concert after artists have dropped out and instead turn it into a rally and make himself the new headliner. He likened himself to being more popular than Elvis was in his prime and said he would 'take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!'

President Donald Trump is looking to cancel America's 250th birthday concert after artists have dropped out and instead turn it into a rally and make himself the new headliner.

Trump, 79, is ready to add another career accomplishment to his name as he called himself 'THE GOAT' – which stands for the greatest of all time – and said he would take over as the main headliner of the birthday event. In a long Truth Social post on Saturday, he dubbed himself the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World' and compared himself to Elvis.

Trump said unlike The King, who needed a guitar to wow his fans, all the President needs is a microphone and a good speech to get 'much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime.

' Although viewers will not get to see Trump don a sparkly one-piece or see him showcase his vocals, instead he said he plans to give a speech at the rally. 'I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally,' he wrote on Truth Social. 'Same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited – It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!

' The Republican said he would 'take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!





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