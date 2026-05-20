President Trump supports Spencer Pratt despite ongoing distance

President Donald Trump praised reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who is running for Los Angeles mayor as a Republican, although Pratt continues to keep Trump at an arm's distance. Trump, during a press conference, acknowledged his support for Pratt and suggested that the former Hills star is a 'character' but added that he may not necessarily support the President. The press conference statement was contentious due to Trump's illustrations of how a Christian savior would outperform the current Democratic voting process in key battleground states like California.

President Donald Trump praised reality TV star Spencer Pratt 's surging bid for Los Angeles mayor on Wednesday, although Pratt continues to keep Trump at an arm's distance.

During a press conference ahead of a commencement address in Connecticut, a reporter asked Trump whether he sees himself in Pratt, given their shared reality-TV-star past. The President responded that he 'd like to see him do well, he's a character, I don't know - I don't know him, I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?

' The reporter answered, 'I think so. ' Trump added, 'I heard he does. I heard he's a big MAGA person.

' Former Hills star Spencer Pratt, running as a Republican, has been coy about seeking the President's endorsement, especially since he's running in a heavily Democratic area. Republican insider Rob Shuter reported that Trump was mulling a Pratt endorsement. Trump and Pratt have a history of being at odds over various issues, including Pratt's stance on the Proud Boys and a traffic stop encounter between Pratt and the LAPD.

Trump's remark that 'If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California' sparked outrage. Trump has long inaccurately claimed that he has more support in California - and other blue states - than reported, due to the states' use of mail-in ballots





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