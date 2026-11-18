President Donald Trump dismisses widespread tech failures as isolated incidents, urging Americans to relax and not stockpile resources during his China trip.

President Donald Trump issued a direct command to the American public to maintain composure and disregard fears surrounding the recent widespread technology outages that disrupted major US corporations and federal government operations. Speaking from Shenzhen, China, on Friday, while preparing for high-stakes diplomatic meetings, the President explicitly told citizens to 'relax' and assured them that the systemic glitches were not a threat to national security or daily infrastructure stability.

Trump Reassures Public Amid Digital Glitches

President Donald Trump emphasized that the scattered technological failures affecting various sectors were merely individual events rather than a coordinated attack or systemic collapse. He stated that 'everything's good' despite reports of significant downtime for major financial institutions and government databases, urging the media and the public to stop exacerbating anxiety over isolated incidents. The President insisted that any external actor attempting such sabotage would face severe consequences, making it an unlikely scenario for any hostile entity to execute.

Also read Trump and Xi Meet in Shenzhen Ahead of Rare Trilateral Summit With Putin

Fox News Interview With Jacqui Heinrich

During a brief exchange with Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich, President Donald Trump confronted the rising panic among consumers who began hoarding essential supplies like food and water. The interviewer highlighted the national emergency declaration regarding the grid, prompting the President to shoot back that people should not worry. He characterized the press coverage as enjoying the situation too much, suggesting that the narrative of a impending crisis was being overstated by media outlets for sensational value.

Impact On Major Banks And Institutions

The technological disruptions notably impacted prominent financial entities, including Chase Manhattan Bank and JP Morgan, which experienced outages that prevented customers from accessing accounts or completing transactions. President Donald Trump referenced these specific companies to illustrate that the failures were isolated to individual organizations rather than a uniform grid-wide blackout. He argued that the randomness of the glitches, affecting some entities while others remained operational, pointed to technical errors rather than malicious cyber warfare.

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Diplomatic Context In Shenzhen China

President Donald Trump was traveling in Shenzhen, China, where he was scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The timing of these diplomatic engagements juxtaposed sharply with the domestic chaos unfolding in the United States. Despite the pressing issues at home, the President remained focused on the international meetings, using the platform to downplay the severity of the domestic technological failures. His comments served to project an image of control and stability, even as federal systems continued to experience intermittent connectivity issues.

Government Response And Next Steps

While President Donald Trump offered verbal reassurances, federal authorities have declared a national emergency concerning the grid to facilitate resource allocation for troubleshooting. The administration has not released detailed technical reports on the root cause of the failures, leaving many IT professionals and citizens to speculate on the origins of the disruptions. As of the time of this report, the situation remains fluid, with the President vowing that no nefarious actor would be able to execute such an attack without facing immediate and severe retaliation.