President Trump wants to replace America's 250th birthday concert with a MAGA rally

President Donald Trump has called for the cancellation of America's 250th birthday concert, replacing it with a giant MAGA rally. In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked the performers as 'overpriced singers' whose music is 'boring' and who 'do nothing but complain'. He also lashed out at US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled that the administration could not proceed with plans to close the Kennedy Center for sweeping renovations.

President Donald Trump wants to scrap America's 250th birthday concert, replacing it with a giant MAGA rally after launching a blistering attack on what he called 'boring' and 'overpriced' performers that 'nobody wants to hear.

' In a furious Truth Social post on Saturday night, Trump declared that the troubled Freedom 250 concert should be canceled and compared it to his increasingly bitter battle over the Kennedy Center. 'We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,' Trump wrote.

'Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center. ' Trump claims the Kennedy Center is doomed following a federal judge's decision to block his efforts to reshape the iconic Washington arts venue. The extraordinary outburst marks the latest twist in the rapidly unraveling celebrations planned for America's 250th anniversary next month, with performers abandoning the event in droves amid political backlash and security concerns.

Trump also used the post to lash out at US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled Friday the administration could not proceed with plans to close the Kennedy Center for sweeping renovations and that officials had no authority to add Trump's name to the landmark institution.

'The Kennedy Center is broken, unsafe, and busted, and has been for many years! ' Trump wrote. 'So now, the Kennedy Center will collapse, both structurally and financially.

' President Donald Trump called for America's 250th birthday concert to be scrapped and replaced with a giant 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY' In a Truth Social post Saturday night, Trump blasted performers as 'overpriced singers' whose music is 'boring' and who 'do nothing but complain' Trump said he wanted to cancel the concert 'just like' he canceled his involvement with the Kennedy Center following a federal court ruling The president accused Cooper of preventing him from carrying out what he described as a plan to restore the venue and said the judge 'should be IMPEACHED. ' The ruling represented another legal setback for Trump's efforts to leave a lasting mark on Washington's cultural landscape.

Cooper concluded that the Kennedy Center board had exceeded its authority when it approved adding Trump's name to the institution and halted plans to shut down the venue for a multi-year renovation project. Trump had already signaled he was walking away from the project following the decision, saying he would return control of the institution to Congress rather than continue fighting restrictions on what he could do with the center.

Now he appears ready to apply the same logic to America's 250th birthday concert. Earlier on Saturday, Trump floated replacing the music festival with a massive rally while making himself the new headliner. Trump, 79, called himself 'THE GOAT' - which stands for the greatest of all time - and said he would take over the birthday event.

In a long Truth Social post earlier on Saturday, he dubbed himself the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World' and compared himself to Elvis Presley.

President Trump has said that he was headline a celebration to commemorate America's 250th birthday Trump has likened himself to being more popular than Elvis was in his prime as he proposed to cancel America's birthday concert and turn it into a rally with him headlining instead Trump said unlike The King, who needed a guitar to wow his fans, all the President needs is a microphone and a good speech to get 'much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime,' he wrote Trump said unlike The King, who needed a guitar to wow his fans, all the President needs is a microphone and a good speech to get 'much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime,' he wrote.

Although viewers will not get to see Trump don a sparkly one-piece or see him showcase his vocals, instead he said he plans to give a speech at the rally.

'I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally,' he wrote on Truth Social. 'Same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited - It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!

' The Republican said he would 'take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President! ' 'Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World,' he wrote.

'I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.

' His Saturday outburst comes after several artists dropped out of the concert due to backlash and threats





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