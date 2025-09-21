Pressure Mounts on Kemi Badenoch as Tory MP Launches Leadership Countdown

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, faces increasing pressure from within her party, with an MP setting up a countdown clock to the date a leadership challenge can be launched. This comes amidst defections to Reform UK and internal concerns about morale and policy direction.

Kemi Badenoch , the Conservative Party leader, is facing mounting pressure, marked by the creation of a countdown clock by a disgruntled Tory MP, signaling anticipation of her potential removal from leadership. This development comes amidst a series of defections to Reform UK, further intensifying the challenges Badenoch confronts.

The @kemicountdown account on X, launched by an anonymous MP, is actively counting down to November 3, the earliest date for a leadership challenge under Conservative Party rules. This action underscores the growing discontent within the party and the increasing likelihood of an internal power struggle. Adding to the internal turmoil, former Conservative MP Maria Caulfield's defection to Nigel Farage's Reform UK further diminished the Conservative's strength, and Danny Kruger, another Tory MP, switched sides. The situation paints a picture of internal strife and a potential lack of confidence in Badenoch's leadership, as the party grapples with dwindling poll numbers and concerns about its future prospects. Sir John Hayes warned that the Conservative Party needed to change, demonstrating a need for greater energy, boldness, and commitment. The party's future hinges on its ability to adapt and resonate with the electorate, a daunting task given the present circumstances. Many are now resigned to losing their seats at the next election. \Further exacerbating the situation is the internal morale within Badenoch's office. Insiders report low morale, with senior staff seeking alternative employment, while other staff members appear disengaged. Sources say that many are waiting until after the local elections in May before making a move. While Badenoch loyalists point to improvements in her performance in the Commons, the overall mood reflects deep-seated concerns about the direction of the party. The potential lack of unity is threatening the Conservative Party's future and its ability to compete effectively in the political arena. Robert Jenrick is the front-runner to take over from Mrs Badenoch, and he is open to forming a pact with Reform. This would be a bold move. Party officials are placing their hopes on the October conference, emphasizing the need for Badenoch to perform. To support her, she has enlisted the assistance of Rob Butler, a former MP who previously aided Liz Truss, to enhance her presentation and communication skills. This strategic move highlights the recognized need to improve Badenoch's public image and connect with the electorate. Furthermore, Neil O'Brien, the Tories' new policy chief, expressed shock at the lack of fresh policies, highlighting the need for innovative and relevant policy initiatives to reinvigorate the party's agenda. The party is expected to announce the decision to leave the European Convention on Human Rights at the conference. \Adding to the complexity, strategists are skeptical whether such policy moves will 'shift the dial'. The concerns extend beyond internal dynamics, as the party faces external challenges, particularly from the rise of Reform UK. These challenges involve a lack of new policies and the rising external forces of Reform. The party faces tough questions about its future. A Conservative MP summed it up, asking if the party wants to go down with her. A spokesman for Mrs Badenoch asserted that the party is focused on the economic crisis, despite the external pressure. He also pointed to improvements in the party's operational effectiveness under Badenoch. The party's performance in upcoming elections will be key to proving their current trajectory and whether the Conservative Party can recover from the setbacks. The creation of the 'countdown clock' epitomizes the growing frustration and desire for change within the Conservative Party. Whether Badenoch's leadership can withstand these pressures and steer the party towards a path of resurgence remains to be seen, as the political landscape continues to shift and evolve





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kemi Badenoch Conservative Party Leadership Challenge Reform UK Defections Tory MP

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea boss gives verdict on Ruben Amorim pressure at Manchester UnitedMan Utd will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford this weekend and Ruben Amorim is desperate to secure three points.

Read more »

8 Ruben Amorim sack verdicts as pundits have their say on under-pressure Man United bossRuben Amorim is under immense pressure at Manchester United following one win in five across all competitions as speculation heats up around his position at the club

Read more »

Badenoch says Starmer ‘rewarding terror’ as UK prepares to recognise PalestineKemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of giving Hamas a 'reward for terrorism' amid reports the UK could recognise a Palestinian state as early as Sunday.

Read more »

Wolves vs Leeds: Pressure Mounts in Crucial Premier League ClashThe Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United is a high-stakes encounter, with both teams desperate for their first win of the season. Wolves, with zero points and few goals, face a struggling Leeds side seeking to find their offensive spark after a late own goal defeat.

Read more »

Labour's Frustration Mounts as Domestic Agenda Falters Amidst Trump Visit SuccessWhile the government celebrates a successful Trump visit, Labour MPs express frustration over the government's handling of domestic issues. Concerns include the rising cost of living, shaky metrics in key areas like NHS waiting lists and inflation, and perceived weaknesses in the government's messaging.

Read more »

Jimmy Thelin not thinking about his Aberdeen future as frustration mountsAberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists 'I am not thinking about my job, it is not my call' after crashing out the Premier Sports Cup.

Read more »