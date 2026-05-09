Pressure Mounts on Rangers Manager Danny Rohl as Recent Form Drops

A string of poor results has led to increased criticism of Danny Rohl's management of Rangers, with some fans losing faith in his ability to turn around their fortunes. The American owners have also been known to cut ties with managers who fail to deliver. Additionally, the recent pattern of clubs without Champions League qualification facing final heartache is still ongoing. The Europa League trophy in Scotland is not as restful for England.

Michael Gannon: Rohl has already started down a dangerous path with a lot of fans losing faith. Defeat to Celtic would leave him up against it to win them back and the American owners have shown they can be ruthless if they need to change direction.

Scott Burns: No, my understanding is that regardless of what happens Danny Rohl is expected to be the Rangers manager next season. Fraser Wilson: A third successive defeat will pile the pressure on the German that’s for sure. But having changed manager FIVE times in the last three-and-a-half years there must come a time when they realise that course of action is making no difference. Rohl needs a big transfer window and players better suited to the demands





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Rangers Danny Rohl Pressure Celtic Defeat Transfer Window Motherwell Hearts John Mcginn Europa League

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