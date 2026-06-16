Preston Davey: A Life Marked by Murder from Birth to Death

The tragic life of Preston Davey, born to convicted murderer Sarah Davey and later killed by adoptive father Jamie Varley, is a heartbreaking story of systemic failures, addiction, and violence.

Preston Davey 's short life, tragically ended at the hands of his adoptive father Jamie Varley, was marked by murder from the very beginning. His mother, Sarah Davey , is one of the most notorious killers of recent times, convicted in 1999 for the murder of 71-year-old Lily Lilley.

At just 14, Davey and her friend Lisa Healey tortured and killed the pensioner, stuffing her body into a bin and dumping it in a canal. The judge described the crime as 'unspeakably wicked' and noted the teenagers showed no remorse. Davey was sentenced to an indeterminate term and spent over two decades in prison, earning the nickname 'Scary Sarah' among inmates.

After her release in 2013, Davey struggled with drug addiction and was repeatedly recalled to prison for breaching her license conditions. During brief periods of freedom, she gave birth to two children. Her first child, born in 2019, was adopted by her mother, Debbie. Preston was born prematurely in June 2022 while Davey was incarcerated at Styal Prison, having been transported from prison to Wythenshawe Hospital.

The baby weighed 5lbs 7oz and was tested for Subutex dependency but appeared unaffected. Davey was returned to prison, and Oldham Council placed Preston with experienced foster parents Sandra and Paul Cooper for nine months before transferring him to the care of Jamie Varley and his partner, Gemma McGowan-Fazakerley. Debbie, Preston's grandmother, opposed the placement. She offered to care for him alongside his older sister but was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and the council deemed her unfit.

She told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that if she had not been ill, Preston would have been with her and would still be alive. The boy's father, Gary Nolan, has a criminal record including racially aggravated offenses and assaults on emergency workers, and was jailed in 2022. Davey sobbed via video link as evidence of her son's final months was presented in court.

The case highlights systemic failures in child protection and the devastating consequences of placing a child with unsuitable caregivers. Preston's life, bookended by his mother's murder conviction and his own murder, serves as a tragic reminder of the impact of crime and addiction on innocent lives





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