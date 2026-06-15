Preston Davey's Adoptive Fathers to Be Sentenced After Guilty Verdict

Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley found guilty of murdering and sexually abusing baby boy they were adopting.

Preston Davey 's adoptive fathers to be sentenced after being found guilty of murdering and sexually abusing the baby boy they were adopting. Jamie Varley , 37, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, were also found guilty of seriously assaulting the boy on a separate occasion, as well as five counts of child cruelty and possessing and distributing indecent images of a child.

Preston was born at Wythenshawe Hospital on 16 June 2022, and was placed into emergency foster care shortly after. He was later adopted by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley in March 2023.

However, it was during this four-month period that all the criminal offences against him took place. Varley sent messages to a friend describing how he found Preston annoying and struggling to cope. By 17 April 2023, Varley had taken his first video of Preston, and indecent images and videos of Preston taken on 23 and 25 April 2023 were recovered from Varley's phone after his arrest.

A video taken on 23 April 2023 showed Preston had bruising to his head, indicating he had been the victim of physical cruelty at an earlier period. On 5 May 2023, Varley took more indecent images and an indecent video of Preston. The indecent video was shared with McGowan-Fazakerley via Snapchat. On 11 May 2023, McGowan-Fazakerley made a 999 call to the emergency services, but abandoned it after four seconds.

Before the call ended, Varley could be heard stating 'put it down'. When police re-called the number, a male answered and stated that he had called 999 in error and had meant to call the non-emergency number of 111. McGowan-Fazakerley called 111 from Jamie Varley's parents' house at 10.16pm, stating that Preston had breathing problems and an inability to hold his head properly.

An out of hours call was arranged, but McGowan-Fazakerley never answered the call or sought medical attention for Preston. The following day, neither McGowan-Fazakerley nor Varley mentioned any health problems to the health visitor. Images taken on Varley's phone on 13 May 2023 and images and videos taken on both Varley's and McGowan-Fazakerley's phones 16 May 2023 indicated Preston had been the victim of further physical cruelty.

The first hospital visit came on 25 May 2023, when Varley took Preston to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, stating he had breathing difficulties and that he had suffered a seizure. Police were contacted by safeguarding staff at the hospital and detectives from our Child Protection Team attended.

However, medical staff indicated there were no concerns around potential non-accidental injury. This was the only time police received contact from hospital staff regarding Preston Davey until the day he died. Images later recovered from Varley's and McGowan-Fazakerley's mobile phones showed Preston in hospital on 25 May 2023 and 26 May 2023 with bruising to his head, indicating he had been the victim of physical cruelty.

Images taken on McGowan-Fazakerley's phone on 3 June 2023 and 10 June 2023 showed Preston had been a further victim of physical cruelty. On 12 June 2023, Varley recorded indecent videos of Preston on his mobile phone which he sent to McGowan-Fazakerley. These videos also indicated Preston had been the victim of physical cruelty. Separate indecent images of Preston taken later the same day were subsequently recovered from McGowan-Fazakerley's phone.

On 15 June 2023, Varley messaged McGowan-Fazakerley stating that he needed to get home as Preston had suffered a potential medical episode. Varley never sought medical treatment in relation to this; however, videos later recovered from his mobile phone indicated he instead subjected him to psychological cruelty by deliberately keeping him awake. Separate images taken by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley on 16 June 2023 indicated Preston had been the victim of physical cruelty.

Videos later recovered from McGowan-Fazakerley's phone but recorded on 22 June 2023 and 23 June 2023 indicated that Preston had been the victim of physical cruelty. Images taken by McGowan-Fazakerley on 28 June 2023 and 29 June 2023 and an image taken by Varley on 29 June 2023 again indicated that Preston had been the victim of physical cruelty. On 30 June 2023, Preston was back in Blackpool Victoria Hospital due to a rash





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Child Abuse Murder

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