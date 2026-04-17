Preston Gears Up for a Week of Culture, Music, and Community Events

From the return of the Lancashire Firestorm Festival to diverse musical performances, book club discussions, and community gatherings, Preston is buzzing with a packed schedule of events starting Monday, April 20th.

Preston is set to buzz with activity this week, commencing Monday, April 20th, as a diverse array of events unfolds across the city. The much-anticipated Lancashire Firestorm Festival returns to The Arc, promising a captivating showcase of independent cinema and community engagement. This celebrated festival provides a vital platform for emerging filmmakers, offering them the opportunity to present their work on the big screen and interact with audiences through Q&A sessions.

Beyond the cinematic delights, the week offers a rich tapestry of cultural and social gatherings. Freelancers can connect and collaborate at a special networking event hosted by ourSociety1, a dynamic hub for business in the city centre. Literature enthusiasts will have the chance to hear author Chris Moss discuss his new book, Lancashire – Exploring the Historic County that Made the Modern World, at The Harris. Meanwhile, the Chew’s Yard Book Club will delve into Mario Vargas Llosa’s Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter; those interested can email for details to join the mailing list and participate.

Music lovers are well catered for, with a varied lineup promising something for every taste. Vinyl Tap is dedicating an evening to Michael Marshall Smith, featuring three short films inspired by his work. For those who prefer high-energy performances, The Ferret is hosting The Hiphopalippz for a non-stop Hip-Hop extravaganza, blending hit after hit for an evening of dancing and vibrant atmosphere. Further musical explorations include a night of Dominican Rhythms, guaranteed to get everyone on their feet, and a performance by talented Liverpool musician Mikey Kenney celebrating the release of his new album at The Continental.

Community spirit is also at the forefront with several unique events. Artch provides a serene setting for a morning Yoga session with Claire Marie Yoga, followed by a relaxed coffee and cake outing. Another community initiative focuses on local produce, featuring a plant sale with growers and an array of local food and drink vendors. St. George’s will mark its 300th anniversary with a special mass open to all, fostering a sense of shared history and celebration. Lostock Hall Con Club is organizing a fundraising event for Samlesbury Hall’s new roof, complete with live music, performances, and an optional fancy dress theme.

For those seeking more unconventional entertainment, The Ferret is also preparing for what is described as one of Preston's most 'mental gigs' yet, featuring three high-energy acts. Chew’s Yard is set to host a unique Bingo night infused with 90s music, promising nostalgic tunes and exciting prizes. Adding to the creative scene, Artch Studios is offering an open mic evening for aspiring performers to showcase their talents in pre-booked slots. For a different artistic experience, audiences can enjoy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's enduring opera, The Magic Flute, a singspiel renowned for its musicality and engaging dialogue. Furthermore, a compelling theatrical production at The Continental reimagines Arthur Miller's classic play, starring Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in a tense exploration of guilt, family, and accountability. Support for Preston's vibrant arts and culture scene is encouraged through a subscription service offering an ad-free experience





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