Preston Magistrates Court Hears 34 Cases Including Assault and Drug Offences

Thirty-four defendants face charges at Preston magistrates on November 4. The docket includes serious allegations of assault, stalking, drug driving, and criminal damage.

Preston magistrates court is processing a significant volume of criminal cases on Wednesday, November 4. A total of 34 distinct cases are scheduled to be heard before the bench during this sitting. The diverse docket encompasses a wide spectrum of alleged offenses ranging from violent crimes to traffic violations.

Violent Crime and Harassment Allegations

The first defendant faces multiple counts including assault by beating against an emergency worker. Additional charges involve threatening to damage or destroy property and breaking bail conditions related to surrendering into custody. Another case involves stalking with fear of violence, false imprisonment, and engaging in controlling or coercive behavior within an intimate relationship. These charges highlight the severity of domestic and public order issues currently under judicial review.

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Drug Possession and Traffic Violations

Several defendants are facing charges directly related to substance abuse and vehicle operation. One individual is accused of possessing a Class C controlled drug while driving with a specified controlled drug level above the legal limit. Other traffic-related offenses include driving whilst disqualified, operating a vehicle without third-party insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a license. These cases underscore ongoing enforcement efforts regarding road safety and illicit substances.

Theft Fraud and Property Damage

Criminal damage and theft form a substantial portion of the day's proceedings. Defendants are alleged to have committed theft by finding, fraud by false representation under the Fraud Act 2006, and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. One specific charge involves failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time. Another defendant faces accusations of sharing intimate photographs with intent to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation alongside harassment by putting someone in fear of violence.

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Threats and Weapon-Related Incidents

More severe threats are being addressed by the magistrates. One defendant is charged with sending communications threatening death or serious harm and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words with intent to provoke unlawful violence. Another case involves threatening a person with an offensive weapon, bladed article, or corrosive substance in a private place. These incidents demonstrate the court's role in addressing immediate physical safety concerns and public disorder.

Bail Breaches and Family Law Orders

The final segment of the docket includes breaches of legal orders and further drug-related driving offenses. One individual is accused of breaching a non-molestation order under the Family Law Act 1996 alongside assault by beating and threats to damage property. Another defendant faces charges for being in charge of a motor vehicle with a drug proportion above the limit, lacking a valid test certificate, and driving without insurance. These cases illustrate the complex intersection of family law protections and criminal conduct.