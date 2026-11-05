Preston Magistrates Court Hears 74 Cases Including Drug and Care Worker Offences

Seventy-four cases proceed before Preston magistrates on November 5, featuring serious charges against care workers and multiple driving offences involving controlled substances.

Seventy-four criminal cases are scheduled to be heard at Preston magistrates court on Thursday, November 5. The docket includes a wide range of charges spanning from minor public disorder to serious allegations of neglect by care workers. Prosecutors have listed numerous driving offences involving controlled drugs alongside standard theft and assault charges.

Care Worker Neglect Allegations

Two care workers face serious accusations of ill-treatment and neglect as part of the day's proceedings. These specific charges stand out among the broader list of seventy-four cases due to the vulnerability of the victims involved. The magistrates will examine evidence regarding the professional conduct of these individuals during their duties.

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Class A Drug Conspiracy Charges

Defendants appear before the court facing conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, specifically cocaine and heroin. Additional charges include possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place. These severe drug-related offences indicate coordinated criminal activity rather than simple possession for personal use.

Violent Disorder and Assaults

Several defendants are charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour in public places alongside assault by beating of an emergency worker. One individual faces arrest for breaking bail conditions, highlighting failures to surrender into the custody of a court. Another defendant is accused of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment using threatening words or writing.

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Drug Impaired Driving Offences

A significant portion of the docket involves drivers operating vehicles with specified controlled drugs above legal limits. Multiple cases cite driving while disqualified without third-party insurance or failing to provide specimens for analysis. One defendant faces dangerous driving charges combined with a failure to stop when required by a constable or traffic warden.

Reporting Restrictions and Privacy Laws

Fourteen cases within the seventy-four total are subject to strict reporting restrictions under UK law. Ten of these fall under Section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933 to protect juvenile identities. Four additional cases are covered by the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 ensuring victim anonymity.