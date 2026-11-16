Preston Magistrates' Court Road Offence Listings

Detailed overview of recent traffic and vehicle compliance cases at Preston Magistrates Court, highlighting specific offences and defendants facing judicial scrutiny.

Recent court listings at Preston Magistrates Court have detailed a wide array of road traffic and vehicle compliance offences, ranging from dangerous driving behaviors to serious administrative failures regarding insurance and licensing. The proceedings, which include cases involving named individuals such as Jordan Powers, James Doran, and Paul Targett, highlight the ongoing judicial focus on both public safety and statutory adherence to motor vehicle regulations.

Speeding And Dangerous Driving Incidents

Multiple defendants faced allegations concerning the operation of motor vehicles in a manner that endangered road users or violated speed limits. Jordan Powers was cited for criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, an incident that likely contributed to subsequent safety concerns during the court proceedings. Another individual was charged with speeding, specifically noted as exceeding 30mph on a restricted road, alongside a failure to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required by law enforcement officers.

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The court also addressed more complex driving violations where multiple safety breaches occurred simultaneously. One defendant faced charges for using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance, a critical legal requirement for all road users in the United Kingdom, and using a motor vehicle or trailer in a condition likely to cause danger of injury. These offences were compounded by allegations of using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving, a distraction that significantly increases the risk of accidents and is strictly prohibited under current traffic laws.

Further driving misconduct was recorded in cases involving individuals who lacked the proper legal authorization to operate a vehicle. Charges included driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, which suggests the drivers either held invalid licenses or were operating vehicles outside their licensed categories. These licensing failures were frequently paired with the use of motor vehicles without third-party insurance, creating a dual violation that exposes both the driver and the public to significant financial and physical risk in the event of a collision.

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Insurance And Licence Compliance Failures

A significant portion of the court docket was dedicated to administrative offences related to vehicle insurance and taxation. James Doran and Mohammed Idnan Jamil both appeared before the magistrates for the offence of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements. This specific charge targets the act of retaining ownership or possession of a car that is not covered by the minimum legally mandated third-party policy, a common issue in cases of abandoned or improperly registered vehicles.

Paul Targett was listed for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence, highlighting the intersection of tax compliance and vehicle usage. The court process distinguishes between the act of driving and the act of keeping a vehicle off-road or on public land without proper notification or licensing. Josh Marshall faced charges for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements, as well as using or keeping a motor vehicle without complying with off-road notification requirements, indicating potential issues with SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) declarations.

Additional defendants, including Alan Brindle and another individual with the surname Brindle, were charged with keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence. These cases underscore the strict enforcement of vehicle taxation laws, where failure to renew or declare a vehicle's status can lead to immediate legal repercussions. The court also noted an offence related to failing to pay vehicle or trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment, a charge brought against Janet Tester, which points to prolonged non-compliance with financial obligations to the licensing authority.

Privacy Restrictions And Reporting Limits

The nature of these proceedings involves specific legal constraints regarding the publication of defendant identities, particularly when youth justice legislation is invoked. One case in this courtroom is subject to a reporting restriction under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, meaning that the identity of the defendant in that specific instance cannot be published to protect their status or future prospects. This legal safeguard is strictly enforced to ensure that young offenders are not unduly stigmatized by media coverage.

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Furthermore, three cases on the day's list have reporting restrictions under Section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933 and Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999. These overlapping statutes mean that the identities of these defendants cannot be published under any circumstances. The court adheres to these mandates to comply with national laws designed to protect the welfare of minors involved in the criminal justice system, ensuring that their personal details remain confidential throughout and after the judicial process.

Impact On Road Safety And Compliance

The cumulative effect of these rulings serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences associated with neglecting basic vehicle responsibilities. From the physical danger posed by speeding and mobile phone use to the financial and legal risks of uninsured driving, the court listings demonstrate a comprehensive approach to maintaining road safety standards. The presence of multiple defendants for similar offences, such as lacking insurance or proper licensing, suggests a recurring pattern of non-compliance that requires continuous judicial intervention.

For the residents of Preston and across Lancashire, these proceedings reinforce the importance of adhering to traffic laws and vehicle regulations. The detailed listing of offences, including criminal damage, speeding, and various licensing failures, provides transparency into the types of violations that are actively being prosecuted. As the court continues to handle these cases, the emphasis remains on enforcing the law to protect all road users and ensure that vehicle ownership comes with the necessary legal and financial responsibilities.