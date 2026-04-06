Preston Man's Big Mac Ultramarathon Honors Dad, Raises Funds for Charity

Ben Read of Preston is undertaking a 30-mile Ultramarathon, stopping at nine McDonald's for Big Macs, in memory of his father and to raise money for Andy's Man Club and Get Kids Going. He has already raised over £2000, well over his original target.

In a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Ben Read, a Preston resident, is embarking on an extraordinary challenge, the Big Mac Ultramarathon . This involves running 30 miles from Preston to Blackpool, stopping at nine different McDonald's locations along the way to indulge in his father's favorite meal, the Big Mac .

The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 12th, aims to honor Chris, Ben's father, who committed suicide in 2021, celebrating his life, his passion for running, and the shared love for the iconic McDonald's burger. The run also serves as a fundraising effort, with proceeds going to two impactful charities: Andy's Man Club, a men's mental health support group, and Get Kids Going, an organization dedicated to providing disabled children and young people with the equipment they need to participate in sport.\Ben's motivation stems from a deeply personal place. His father, Chris, was an avid runner who also enjoyed a Big Mac. The challenge is a testament to the bond they shared and a way for Ben to keep his father's memory alive. Chris was known for undertaking numerous challenging physical feats, including the Great Wall of China Marathon, which he completed alongside Ben. Chris's dedication extended beyond personal challenges. He founded his own charity, A Smile For A Child, raising approximately £1.8 million over 12 years and even earning the Teesdale Mercury Community Pride Award in 2016 for Charity Fundraiser of the Year. Ben's choice of charities reflects his commitment to supporting causes close to his heart. Get Kids Going held a special place in Chris's heart, having been the first charity he fundraised for. The organization has had a significant impact, supporting numerous individuals, including athletes from the Paralympic ski team. Andy's Man Club is another beneficiary, chosen due to its crucial role in providing mental health support, particularly for men. Ben has personally benefited from the organization's services following his father's passing, highlighting the importance of open conversations about mental health and the need to break down the stigma associated with it. Ben initially set a fundraising target of £500. However, the response from the community was overwhelming, with the target being reached within the first hour. This prompted him to raise his goal, and he has already surpassed £2,000, demonstrating the strong support for his endeavor and the chosen charities.\Despite the unique nature of the challenge, Ben remains optimistic and is diligently preparing. His training includes several long runs around Preston, though he admits he hasn't yet incorporated the Big Mac into his training regime. He acknowledges that will be the interesting part. While he hasn't yet run the full 30-mile distance in one go, he's confident in his ability to complete the Ultramarathon. His friends also believe he is well prepared and have described his plan as ‘typically Ben’. Ben's journey is not just about physical endurance; it's a testament to the power of remembrance, the importance of mental health awareness, and the impact of community support. The Big Mac Ultramarathon is a unique way of raising awareness for these important causes while also celebrating a father's legacy of love, running, and the enjoyment of a simple burger. Ben's efforts provide inspiration to others to show support for similar charities. He also hopes to encourage those struggling with mental health issues to seek help. This journey underscores the significance of remembering those we've lost and the positive impact that can come from turning personal grief into a force for good. The community is eagerly awaiting the race, and with all the funds raised, it is hoped that Ben will be able to make a significant difference to the lives of those the charities aim to support





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Big Mac Ultramarathon Preston Charity Mental Health Andy's Man Club Get Kids Going Fundraising Running Chris Read

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