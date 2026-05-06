Preston Politicians Demand More Schools and GP Surgeries to Support Rapid Housing Growth

Politicians in Preston are calling for urgent action to address the lack of schools and healthcare facilities in areas with thousands of new homes. The issue was highlighted during a recent hustings debate, with representatives from multiple parties expressing frustration over delayed infrastructure projects. The debate underscores the challenges of coordinating housing growth with essential services.

Politicians from various parties in Preston have united in calling for urgent action to address the growing infrastructure gap in the city, particularly in North West Preston , where thousands of new homes are being built without corresponding schools and healthcare facilities.

The issue was raised during a recent hustings debate ahead of the Preston City Council elections, highlighting the frustration among residents and local leaders over the lack of essential services to support the rapidly expanding population. Around 5,500 new dwellings are being constructed in the area over a 20-year period, with more than half already completed.

However, despite a masterplan from a decade ago that included provisions for two new primary schools and a secondary school, none of these facilities have been built. The land for these schools was reserved within three approved housing estates, but the responsibility for constructing schools lies with Lancashire County Council, not the city council.

The county council, which was under Conservative control from 2017 until Reform UK took over in May 2025, has stated that a new secondary school would not be viable until at least 2031 due to insufficient pupil numbers. No timeline has been provided for the construction of the primary schools outlined in the masterplan. Instead, the county council has opted to expand existing schools and build a new primary school in Whittingham, several miles outside the masterplan area.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that neither the city nor county councils are responsible for new GP surgeries, which must be commissioned by the NHS in Lancashire. This complex web of responsibilities and delays has led to heated discussions among political representatives. Stephen Thompson of Reform UK defended his party’s stance, arguing that the lack of a new secondary school is due to government regulations and funding constraints, not a refusal to build.

He criticized the Labour administration for prioritizing affordable housing over education contributions in many developments. Matthew Brown, leader of the ruling Labour group, expressed frustration with the Reform administration, stating that Labour is actively advocating for better infrastructure by writing to the government. He emphasized the need for both affordable housing and decent infrastructure to ensure a fulfilling life for residents.

John Potter, leader of the Liberal Democrats, criticized the ad hoc expansions of existing schools, which he believes have made a new school in North West Preston unsustainable. He highlighted the struggles of families, including military personnel, in finding school places for their children. The debate underscores the challenges of coordinating infrastructure development with housing growth, a issue that will likely remain a key concern for Preston residents and politicians alike





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