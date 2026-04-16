Preston Reflects on Fame Loathing and Addiction Battle

The Ordinary Boys frontman Samuel Preston details his intense dislike for celebrity status and his past struggles with prescription painkiller addiction following a severe fall.

Samuel Preston , the charismatic frontman of The Ordinary Boys , has openly shared his profound aversion to fame and his personal struggles with addiction. The 44-year-old musician, who is now known mononymously as Preston, experienced a surge in mainstream recognition beyond his music career when he participated in Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. This pivotal television appearance led to his highly publicized relationship with Chantelle Houghton, with whom he became a staple in celebrity magazines. Their whirlwind romance saw them engaged just four months after leaving the Big Brother house in April 2006, and they married a mere four months later. Preston described this union as a 'trauma-bond,' forged amidst his intense dislike of the public spotlight, and ultimately an ill-fated endeavor.

Reflecting on his sudden catapult into mainstream stardom following Celebrity Big Brother, Preston confessed, I hated being famous. I hated, hated, hated it... It quickly became a nightmare... Of course fell in love. We trauma-bonded through this intense experience. His candid conversation with The Guardian also shed light on his battle with addiction to the prescription painkiller OxyContin. This dependency arose after a near-fatal fall from a balcony during a holiday in Denmark in 2017, an accident that left him with severe injuries and cast doubt on his ability to walk again.

Preston's musical journey began with The Ordinary Boys in 2002, and the band achieved significant commercial success, with their 2005 hit Boys Will Be Boys becoming a defining track before his Big Brother stint. Chantelle Houghton, who was initially a non-celebrity contestant on the show tasked with pretending to be in a girl band, alongside other notable personalities such as Pete Burns, Michael Barrymore, George Galloway, and Jodie Marsh, went on to win the series. The couple's relationship garnered immense tabloid attention, even reportedly earning them a substantial £300,000 each for their wedding photographs. Despite the lucrative aspect of their fame, Preston reiterated his deep disdain for the media scrutiny, recalling the era of magazines like Nuts and Zoo Weekly and lamenting the cruel commentary, such as 'Preston looks fat today,' which he found utterly appalling.

One particularly memorable moment in Preston's public life occurred in 2007 during his appearance as a guest panellist on the comedy quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He made television history by walking off the set mid-episode after the show's host, Simon Amstell, cruelly mocked Chantelle by reading excerpts from her book, Living the Dream. Recalling this incident, Preston expressed pride in his actions, stating, That's a proud moment. It was actually cruel and classist. I really don't know what other choice I had.

The latter part of 2017 marked another significant crisis for Preston when he was hospitalized after a drunken fall from a second-floor balcony. He acknowledged his own culpability, admitting he was careless and drank too much during the incident, which resulted in a broken leg in four places, a shattered pelvis, and a punctured lung. Following this period, Preston stepped away from the performance aspect of his career, focusing on songwriting. It was during this time of recovery and transition that he encountered his devastating accident. The fall, which occurred in September 2017, led to extensive injuries.

In the aftermath of his physical trauma, Preston turned to drugs to cope, which ultimately triggered his addiction. He described his efforts to manage his painkiller use by consulting four different doctors for prescriptions, admitting, I'm an idiot for doing that. This period led to a year of immense dread and horror before he made the difficult decision to go cold turkey. He recounted the harrowing experience of a weekend spent vomiting and experiencing tremors and seizures in bed, describing it as awful. The near-fatal fall and subsequent addiction represent a dark chapter in Preston's life, highlighting the profound impact of both fame and personal health crises





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