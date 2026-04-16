Preston Reflects on Liam Payne's 'Cries for Help' After Tragic Fall

Samuel Preston, a musician and friend of the late Liam Payne, has spoken candidly about the former One Direction star's struggles, describing some of their collaborative songs as undisguised cries for help following Payne's tragic death at 31. Preston drew parallels to his own near-fatal balcony fall in 2017, emphasizing the challenges of offering support when it's not sought.

Samuel Preston , the frontman of the band The Ordinary Boys, has shared poignant reflections on his late friend Liam Payne , describing the former One Direction star's final years as marked by undisguised cries for help. Payne tragically passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after a fall from a balcony. Preston, 44, who uses his surname professionally, revealed a deep personal connection to Payne's struggles, stemming from his own near-fatal fall from a second-floor balcony in Denmark in 2017, an incident that left him with multiple fractures and a punctured lung.

The bond between Preston and Payne was forged through their shared passion for music. Preston penned the song Live Forever, which featured on Payne's 2019 album LP1 and was later released as a single. In an interview with The Guardian, Preston spoke of Payne as a profoundly gifted individual, characterizing him as a funny, sweet, and kind person who was often misunderstood. However, he also candidly admitted that some of the songs they collaborated on felt like overt expressions of distress.

Preston drew parallels between his own experiences and Payne's, noting that both had endured significant suffering. He expressed a deep sense of regret, wishing he could have done more to assist Payne, while acknowledging the limitations of his ability to intervene when someone is not receptive to help.

Preston explained that Live Forever was his attempt to communicate his own past trauma to Payne, drawing on his personal near-fatal fall as a point of reference. He elaborated on the difficulty of offering advice to someone who is unwilling to accept it.

Payne's death, attributed to polytrauma following a fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Palermo, has cast a somber light on the pressures faced by artists, particularly those who transition from immensely successful group endeavors to solo careers. Preston recalled Payne's struggle with the constant comparisons to his One Direction bandmates, a situation he found unavoidable and immensely challenging. He observed that Payne possessed a brilliant musical talent that he seemed hesitant to fully reveal, striving for an almost impossible level of solo success.

Preston concluded that the intense pressure and the inherent susceptibility to addictive behaviors created a particularly difficult environment for Payne. He also shared his own recovery journey, having vowed to remain sober for 30 years after his own accident, during which he received significant support from his girlfriend and mother





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