Preston Reveals Loathing of Fame and Addiction Battles After Near-Fatal Fall

The Ordinary Boys frontman Samuel Preston opens up about his intense dislike for fame, the trauma of his relationship with Chantelle Houghton following Celebrity Big Brother, and his harrowing battle with OxyContin addiction after a near-fatal balcony fall.

Samuel Preston , the frontman of The Ordinary Boys , has candidly shared his profound aversion to fame and his struggles with addiction. The 44-year-old musician, known simply as Preston, achieved significant mainstream recognition beyond his musical career following his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. This stint on the reality television show led to his meeting Chantelle Houghton, who would become his wife and with whom he frequently graced the pages of celebrity magazines.

The couple announced their engagement just four months after exiting the Big Brother house in April 2006, and subsequently married four months later. This union, which Preston has described as a consequence of a trauma bond stemming from his intense dislike of the public spotlight, proved to be short-lived. Reflecting on his sudden catapult to widespread fame after the show, Preston stated, I hated being famous. I hated, hated, hated it... It quickly became a nightmare... Of course fell in love. We trauma-bonded through this intense experience. In an interview with The Guardian, Preston also opened up about his battle with prescription painkiller OxyContin addiction. This dependency began following a near-fatal fall from a balcony during a holiday in Denmark in 2017, an accident that initially raised serious concerns about his ability to walk again. Preston's musical journey began with The Ordinary Boys in 2002, and the band achieved widespread popularity, particularly with their 2005 hit Boys Will Be Boys, before his foray into Celebrity Big Brother. Chantelle Houghton, who ultimately won the series, was initially introduced to the house as a non-celebrity tasked with pretending to be part of a girl group. She shared the house with a diverse cast of personalities, including Pete Burns, Michael Barrymore, George Galloway, and Jodie Marsh. Preston and Houghton became a sensation in the tabloid press, even reportedly earning £300,000 each for their wedding photographs. However, Preston consistently expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the level of fame that accompanied this period. He recalled the tabloid environment of the time, characterized by magazines like Nuts and Zoo Weekly, saying, It was that Nuts and Zoo Weekly magazine era. The way that people were talked about – 'Preston looks fat today' – it was just awful. A defining moment of his discomfort with celebrity occurred in 2007 when he participated as a guest panellist on the comedy quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Preston made television history by walking off the set mid-episode after Simon Amstell, the host, made mocking remarks about Chantelle by reading excerpts from her book, Living the Dream. Reflecting on this incident, Preston expressed pride, stating, That's a proud moment. It was actually cruel and classist. I really don't know what other choice I had. The narrative of Preston's struggles continued with a severe accident in September 2017. While intoxicated, he fell from a second-floor balcony, admitting to being careless and having consumed too much alcohol. The fall resulted in a fractured leg in four places, a shattered pelvis, and a punctured lung, leaving his mobility in jeopardy. It was after he intentionally stepped back from the limelight as a performer, shifting his focus to songwriting, that this horrific accident occurred. Following the accident and his recovery, Preston turned to drugs, which led to his addiction. He confessed to obtaining multiple prescriptions from different doctors, acknowledging his foolishness in doing so. Preston described a year of intense dread and horror before undergoing a period of cold turkey withdrawal. He recounted the harrowing experience, describing a weekend of vomiting, shaking violently in bed, and fitting, stating simply, It was awful. This period of intense physical and emotional turmoil underscores the profound impact of his experiences with fame and addiction on Samuel Preston's life. The near-fatal fall and subsequent battle with prescription painkillers highlight the severe consequences of his struggles, both physically and mentally. His honesty about these difficult times offers a poignant insight into the pressures faced by individuals thrust into the glare of public scrutiny and the often-hidden battles that ensue. Preston's journey from pop-punk frontman to a survivor of addiction and a celebrated songwriter is a testament to his resilience





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