Preventive Measures and Preventive Care for Dog Owners in Hot Weather

The article provides advice for dog owners to ensure their pets' safety in hot weather, including cooling techniques, hydration and exercise tips, and discussing the importance of shade and hot surface awareness.

The country is bracing itself for a scorching bank holiday weekend after the Met Office issued a safety weather warning, with the weather hotting up.

Pet owners are being urged to take extra care with their dogs, as a seasoned veterinary expert with 30 years of experience has highlighted the hidden dangers of walking dogs in sweltering conditions. The expert shared a straightforward cooling technique on TikTok, suggesting soaking a bandana in cold water, ringing it out, and tying it loosely around the dog's neck before heading out. This acts like a cooling collar, helping regulate their body temperature during walks or playtime.

The Blue Cross also stated that temperatures over 20 degrees celsius can put dogs at higher risk of heatstroke, especially during strenuous exercise. Dogs with underlying conditions, such as obesity, are at risk even in temperatures cooler than this. To avoid the peak of the heat, it is suggested to walk dogs in the early morning, preferably in shady woodland or forest, as well as ensuring they have constant access to fresh, cool water.

To keep dogs happy during hot weather, providing shade and maintaining their hydration are important. Other suggestions include offering frozen treats or ice cubes, using cooling mats or damp towels, limiting exercise during the hottest hours of the day, being mindful of hot surfaces, and never leaving your dog in a parked car





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Dog Safety In Hot Weather Preventive Measures Preventive Care Cooling Bandana Cooling Technique Exercise Tips Shade Hydration Hot Surfaces

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