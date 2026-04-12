Priest's Secret Affair and Death: Family Seeks Answers in Tragic Case

A primary school teacher's death, initially ruled an accident, is now under renewed scrutiny after revelations of a secret affair with her parish priest. The family is seeking answers and a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the priest's actions, leading to him being forced to leave the priesthood.

Susan Philippart, a 61-year-old primary school teacher, tragically died after falling down the stairs at a hotel. The incident occurred at the Norton Hotel following her mother's funeral. While the initial investigation ruled the death an accident, a hidden truth has now surfaced: Philippart was involved in a secret affair with her parish priest, Father Mansel Usher.

This revelation, kept secret for years, has brought the family's quest for answers into the public eye, seeking a deeper examination of the circumstances surrounding her death and Usher's actions. The initial reports indicated that the paramedic who attended the scene noted both Philippart and her partner, Mansel Usher, had been drinking, which contributed to the conclusion of an accidental death. However, this assessment did not account for the complex relationship between the two. Father Usher, in the guise of providing marital counselling, had instead begun a sexual relationship with Philippart, a divorcee seeking an annulment to marry another man, Dai Pearson. The pair kept their affair hidden, meeting regularly in hotels away from Usher's parish in Wales. The family claims Usher had promised to leave the priesthood to marry Susan, indicating a deep level of commitment and deception. Documents from the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Minevia have revealed that Father Usher violated the Catholic Church's safeguarding standards. He also failed to disclose his priestly status to the police and the coroner following Philippart's death. The leaked document outlined several breaches, including maintaining a romantic relationship, disregarding personal boundaries, accepting gifts and/or money, and undermining the trust placed in him. The church was made aware of the relationship, leading to Father Usher being forced to leave the priesthood and the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Minevia stated that Father Usher is no longer in active ministry and is not now connected to any Catholic Church. The Swansea Council also investigated the relationship but has refused to disclose the details. The Philippart family is now seeking a fresh investigation and further questioning of Father Usher. They believe his actions played a significant role in Susan's death and are determined to uncover the full truth. The family alleges Father Usher promised to leave the priesthood so he could marry their mother. The case underscores the devastating consequences of betrayal, abuse of authority, and the lengths people go to keep secrets hidden. It also highlights the pain felt by the family, and their desire to find closure. The timing of the incident adds another layer of intrigue, as Philippart's death occurred just days before the UK went into lockdown, which has only added to the challenges of uncovering the truth. The story is a somber reminder of the delicate balance between faith, personal relationships, and the impact of institutional cover-ups. The church has begun a canonical review into the matter. The story has finally come to wider attention as a result of her adult children's ongoing quest for answers about her death.





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