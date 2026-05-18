Primark Introduces Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour Across Great Britain

Primark is making retail shopping more accessible for autistic and neurodivergent customers by introducing a sensory-friendly shopping hour across every one of its stores in Great Britain. The first hour of trading every Saturday will run with lower noise, quieter tills, and no in-store announcements.

Bright lights, crowds, and blaring tills can turn a simple clothes shop into a minefield for anyone who finds busy environments overwhelming. Primark is now introducing a sensory-friendly shopping hour across every one of its stores in Great Britain.

Launched on Saturday 16 May 2026, the first hour of trading every Saturday will run with lower noise, quieter tills, and no in-store announcements, supported by specially trained staff. For many autistic and neurodivergent shoppers, that small shift could make retail feel possible. Primark sensory-friendly shopping hour across Great Britain: what it offers.

Primark describes the new weekly slot as part of its commitment to creating a more accessible shopping experience for customers with sensory sensitivities, including autistic people and other neurodivergent shoppers. The aim is a calmer, more predictable environment that still feels like Primark. Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: Everyone should feel comfortable and confident when shopping in our stores.

We know that for some customers, the busy nature of retail environments can be overwhelming, so we’re proud to be introducing sensory-friendly shopping hours across all our stores in Great Britain. The positive response to our pilot programme showed the difference small changes can make, and this rollout is an important step in ensuring Primark stores are welcoming and accessible spaces for all.

During the sensory-friendly shopping hour, stores will reduce overall noise levels and cut the usual beeps and chimes from tills, while public address announcements will be paused. The idea is to strip away some of the unexpected sounds that often cause stress. The move forms part of a broader accessibility push at Primark, which already offers adaptive clothing and other adjustments in store. The sensory-friendly hour adds the environment itself to that list of small but meaningful changes.

When and where Primark’s sensory-friendly hour runs. The rollout began on Saturday 16 May 2026, when every Primark across Great Britain switched to the new format for the first hour of trading. That covers stores in England, Scotland, and Wales, from major city flagships to smaller high street branches. Primark says the sensory-friendly adjustments will take place during each store’s first hour of opening on Saturdays, rather than at a fixed national time.

The exact hour will follow whatever trading hours your local branch already keeps. This change follows a pilot in 26 stores across the East Midlands and the North East of England, where teams tested quieter hours and gathered feedback from shoppers and staff. Those comments helped refine the programme before Primark committed to a nationwide launch.

Primark’s sister brand Penneys has already been running a similar model in the Republic of Ireland since November 2021, with a Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour during the first hour of opening every Sunday. Introduced as part of its Autism Friendly Experience with organisation AsIAm, that scheme provided a template for what is now coming to Great Britain. How Primark and Penneys support autistic and neurodivergent shoppers.

In both Great Britain and Ireland, the sensory-friendly hour focuses on dialling down stimuli that many autistic and neurodivergent people find difficult. Key changes in Primark stores during that first hour include: Specially trained colleagues will be on hand during the hour to guide and support customers. Staff are briefed to offer help without adding to the sensory load





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Primark Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hour Autistic Shoppers Neurodivergent Shoppers Accessibility Push Adaptive Clothing Sensory-Friendly Hour Retail Environments Small But Meaningful Changes

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