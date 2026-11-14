Primark Launches £16 Cropped Plaid Borg Jacket for Winter

Discover the new Primark Scene cropped plaid borg jacket priced at £16. Featuring soft fleece, a high collar, and versatile styling options perfect for the school run.

Primark has introduced a new addition to its seasonal inventory with the launch of the Primark Scene Cropped Plaid Borg Jacket. Priced at just £16, this outerwear piece is designed to provide essential warmth for the colder months. The garment targets consumers seeking affordable, practical layers that bridge the gap between heavy winter coats and light jumpers.

The Design And Material Specifications

The Primark Scene Cropped Plaid Borg Jacket features a timeless plaid print in a multicoloured check pattern. The material is composed of 100% polyester borg fleece, a fabric known for its soft, fluffy texture that resembles teddy bear fur. This construction provides a cosy fleece feel intended for chilly days without adding excessive bulk.

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The jacket design includes a high standing collar to protect the neck from wind. A half zip at the front allows for quick and easy dressing, a practical feature for busy mornings. The body of the jacket is fully lined with the borg material to ensure consistent warmth throughout the garment.

Styling And Practical Benefits

The cropped cut of the jacket sits comfortably over high-waisted jeans, leggings, and joggers. This length prevents the fabric from interfering with daily activities such as bending down or tying shoelaces. Long sleeves feature elasticated cuffs that keep cold air out and prevent sleeves from hanging too long during meals or tasks.

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Because the jacket lacks a hood, it layers seamlessly under a larger winter coat on extremely cold days. The high collar provides sufficient neck coverage while allowing for easy movement. This versatility makes it suitable for various settings, from the morning school run to weekend trips to soft play centres or parks.

Care Instructions And Maintenance

Primark recommends washing the garment at a maximum temperature of 30°C alongside similar colours. The care label specifies that the jacket should be washed before first wear to maintain its quality. Owners must not tumble dry, bleach, or dry-clean the item to preserve the integrity of the borg fleece.

These care instructions are straightforward, making the jacket easy to maintain after contact with common messes like mud or food spills. The durable polyester construction ensures the jacket remains presentable with minimal effort. Regular machine washing within the specified temperature range is sufficient for routine cleaning.

Availability And Purchase Terms

Customers can check stock levels online before visiting a store. Primark offers free Click & Collect services for orders over £10, allowing shoppers to reserve the jacket and pick it up at their convenience. This option is particularly useful for ensuring the correct size is available at a specific branch.

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Returns are accepted within 28 days of purchase. Items must be returned with the original receipt and in a saleable condition. The affordable price point of £16 positions this jacket as an accessible option for budget-conscious shoppers looking to update their winter wardrobe with a stylish yet functional layer.