Primary School Children Taught to Recognize Gangs' Exploitation Tactics Amid Rising County Lines Threat

A primary school in Somerset is educating young children on the dangers of gang exploitation as county lines drug networks expand across the UK. Using props like fake knives and Kinder Eggs, teachers warn students about the tactics used by criminals to recruit vulnerable youth. The lesson highlights the growing threat of 'County Lines 2.0,' where online platforms enable gangs to target children as young as ten, often with devastating consequences.

In a quiet primary school classroom in Somerset, an unsettling lesson unfolds on a bright Wednesday afternoon. The children, aged nine and ten, sit attentively as their teacher unzips a bag and displays a series of objects: a mobile phone, a vape, rolled-up banknotes, a fake knife, and an empty Kinder Egg.

These props serve as stark reminders of the dangers lurking beyond the school’s walls, where criminal gangs exploit vulnerable children for drug trafficking. The Kinder Egg, for instance, can be used to conceal class A drugs like crack cocaine. Unbeknownst to these young students, their town has become a target for a sprawling £500 million criminal network. The headteacher later reveals that even younger children, in Key Stage One, have been drawn into these operations without fully grasping the consequences.

Outside, daffodils bloom, contrasting sharply with the grim reality being discussed inside. The lesson, led by Escapeline, a charity dedicated to preventing the grooming of young people by gangs, highlights the growing threat of 'county lines'—a term for gang networks that transport drugs from cities to towns and coastal areas, often using children as couriers.

These operations are not confined to urban centers; the drugs they distribute often end up in affluent suburbs, university towns, and campus nightlife, where demand remains high. With over 6,500 active lines across England, Scotland, and Wales, and at least 27,000 children and teenagers trapped within these networks, the scale of the problem is staggering. The investigative video series *Underground UK* delves into this issue, revealing how county lines operations have evolved into 'County Lines 2.0.

' Recruitment now happens online, through platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and gaming chats, allowing gangs to reach children faster and with greater anonymity. Group chats and direct messages from strangers can quickly lure vulnerable youth into a dangerous cycle. In Dagenham, East London, 17-year-old Dyllan shares his experience of being drawn into county lines at just 14. Dressed in a matching tracksuit and spotless trainers, he describes how easily children as young as ten can be recruited.

'They’ll just ask you where you’re from and ask if you want to make a piece of bread,' he explains, using slang for money. 'Tell you what you need to do, and then it goes from there. ' Charity workers warn that children with large online friend networks may unknowingly accept requests from strangers, making them easy targets. Features like Snap Maps can reveal a child’s exact location, further exposing them to exploitation.

The battle against county lines is becoming increasingly complex, as gangs adapt their tactics faster than law enforcement and policymakers can respond





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