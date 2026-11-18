Keir Starmer defends youth welfare strategy amid criticism from Kemi Badenoch and calls for urgent Milburn report reforms to address NEET unemployment.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced intense scrutiny on Wednesday regarding the government's approach to the escalating youth worklessness crisis. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch accused Burnham of delaying critical economic decisions that could alleviate unemployment among young people. The confrontation occurred during Prime Minister's Questions, where Badenoch challenged the administration's timeline for implementing reforms suggested in a landmark report.

Political Clashes Over Welfare Reform Timelines

Badenoch argued that the government was avoiding necessary fiscal adjustments by postponing action for a decade. She highlighted that the Prime Minister's references to a long-term plan ignored the immediate needs of nearly one million under-25s not in education, employment, or training. The Conservative leader stated that these young people would not remain in this vulnerable category for ten years, emphasizing the urgency of current intervention. She criticized the administration for prioritizing the appearance of reform over actual substantive welfare changes.

Also read Andy Burnham Rules Out Reversing Labour's Youth Jobs Tax Amid Milburn Report

The Prime Minister defended his position by asserting that benefit claimants would not be left in a worse financial position despite proposed system changes. He maintained that the goal was to incentivize work rather than merely provide financial support. Burnham insisted that the administration was committed to ensuring sustainable opportunities for all young citizens. He rejected the notion that his strategies lacked immediate impact or fiscal responsibility.

The Milburn Report and Youth Allowance Proposal

The core of the debate centered on the recommendations of Alan Milburn in his recent review of youth employment. Milburn called for the creation of a new Youth Allowance to replace Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment for under-25s. This structural change aims to provide tailored support for those entering the workforce. The report acknowledged that this shift might initially result in lower financial support for some claimants compared to the current system.

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Burnham addressed these concerns by stating that the government would ensure no young person loses out in cash terms. He explained that the alternative support mechanisms would facilitate paid work and sustainable employment. The Prime Minister emphasized that the administration would give its full effort to making the new system work effectively. He rejected the idea that financial security for youth could be compromised by these reforms.

National Insurance and Zero-Hours Contract Debates

Alan Milburn also criticized the Labour government's recent increase in national insurance, arguing it made hiring inexperienced workers too expensive for businesses. He specifically urged for lower costs in the retail and hospitality sectors for individuals aged 21 to 24. Burnham refused to commit to lowering national insurance further, citing the need to consider affordability. He noted that an exemption already exists for young people up to the age of 21.

Additionally, the Milburn report warned about the potential negative impact of Labour's crackdown on zero-hours contracts on youth employment. Burnham countered this by arguing that stronger employment security creates more durable jobs. He stated that young people are more likely to stay in roles that offer stability and security. The Prime Minister defended Angela Rayner's workers' rights initiatives as beneficial for long-term employment quality.

Funding New Opportunities and Departmental Cuts

To support the implementation of Milburn's recommendations, Burnham directed ministers to find funding within their existing departmental budgets. The government aims to secure the £500 million down payment required to establish the Youth Opportunity Service. Education, welfare, and health departments are tasked with identifying these funds immediately. This directive comes despite recent orders for all Whitehall departments to find one percent cuts in capital budgets.

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These budget constraints are partly due to a £4.7 billion black hole in defense spending that requires immediate attention. The pressure to balance these competing fiscal demands has intensified political debates over youth policy. Labour peer Lord Blunkett urged the government to accelerate the adoption of Milburn's reforms. He warned that failing to implement changes by Easter could lead to further delays and missed opportunities.

The opposition continues to press for immediate action, arguing that the current trajectory is too slow to address the crisis. The Prime Minister maintains that careful planning and sustainable funding are essential for long-term success. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the government can translate these reports into tangible economic improvements for young people.